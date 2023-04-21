Friday is Arbor Day, and to Goshen City Forester Aaron Sawatsky-Kingsley, it is a moment to appreciate trees.
"I would argue that every day is a good day to appreciate trees (just like every day is a good day to celebrate Earth Day!)," Sawatsky-Kingsley stated. "But I recognize that so much of our lives are crowded with busyness that it's hard to pay attention to trees, and other parts of our functioning ecosystem, which do incredibly heavy lifting for us, without us having to give any input. For instance, trees release oxygen, clean our air, absorb stormwater, keep us cool, calm our minds, heal our bodies, protect our built infrastructures, absorb carbon dioxide, beautify our living and working spaces — they do all this and more — without any direction or guidance from us."
According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the first Arbor Day was inaugurated by J. Sterling Morton, who made a resolution to the Nebraska State Board of Agriculture to set aside April 10, 1872, as a day for tree planting in the state.
The Arbor Day idea spread quickly to surrounding states. Within 20 years, practically all the states celebrated Arbor Day by planting trees with appropriate ceremonies. Indiana began celebrating Arbor Day in April 1884, although the day did not become an annual celebration in Indiana until 1896. Today, all the states, U.S. possessions and many European countries celebrate Arbor Day.
"We completely take trees and their good work for granted," Sawatsky-Kingsley said. "And much of the time, we even treat their presence (and all of this good work) as a nuisance, as something which is in the way. So Arbor Day is a moment when we can actually pay attention to all of these amazing gifts which trees give us — many of which can’t come from anywhere else (they are irreplaceable), or which would cost millions and millions of dollars to manufacture."
URBAN TREE CANOPY
Sawatsky-Kingsley said the goal of Goshen's Urban Tree Canopy project is to shade 45% of the city with tree canopy by 2045 — nearly half of the city.
"Currently, about a fifth of the city is shaded (20.2%)," he said. "There are few neighborhoods which are already at 45%, but then there are other parts of the city which under 10% — some commercial and industrial neighborhoods. Of course, not all neighborhoods can reach the 45% mark — and that’s not the intention. Those industrial and commercial neighborhoods have different land-use needs.
"But maybe they can get to 15% canopy, or 20%," he said. "That helps to raise the over all tree coverage. Other neighborhoods (especially residential ones) can add more tree canopy. It's completely realistic for residential neighborhoods to have 50-60% canopy coverage. And I think that’s desirable, given what we know about climate change, and projections for increased heat in our part of the world over the coming decades. Tree shade reduces ambient summer temperatures significantly, meaning that additional mechanical cooling is also reduced, lowering energy costs."
The Canopy Goal was adopted in 2019, as part of the Youth Climate Action Resolution, with a goal of planting 2,000 trees in Goshen each year until 2045, and beyond.
"We haven’t reached that annual number yet, but we’ve been getting closer and closer each year," Sawatsky-Kingsley added. "In 2023, we planted 1,700 trees. Some of the trees are large diameter, but most (about 3/4) are small diameter, sapling-size trees. The includes trees planted in public spaces (streetside, parks, etc.) as well as trees which individuals planted on private property, either on their own, or maybe with assistance from Trees For Goshen, a local nonprofit group which works by donation.
He added that planting on private property is critical to the success of the goal, whether that property is residential, commercial or industrial, as just about every property in Goshen has space for a tree or two, and often quite a few more.
"We’re encouraging planting of native trees as much as possible. Sometimes non-natives make sense (ginkgo is a good example). We don’t want any ash species to be planted due to the invasive emerald ash borer (EAB) which kills them. And we want to plant as diverse a pallet of trees as we possibly can. This is extremely important given the existence of destructive invasive pests, such as EAB and spongy moth (formerly called Gypsy moth – which can kill oaks), Oak Wilt Disease (which also kills oaks), Asian long-horned beatle (ALB — kills maples, and other species).
"Diversity is the best way to grow a resilient urban forest — so that if one species is attacked, there are still many other species which can continue to grow and do the important work which we need our trees to do."
Although Goshen is known as the Maple City, Sawatsky-Kingsley said diversity of trees is important.
"We also need to plant many other species than maple, as a way to protect our maples and our wider urban forest," he said. "We are currently 43% maple, as far as our current data indicates. If ALB shows up and destroys all those maples that would be a huge loss to our urban ecosystem. So we have to increase the numbers of other species of trees in our urban forest to prevent that kind of scenario."
Recent flooding along the Elkhart River in Goshen has gotten a fair amount of attention, and Sawatsky-Kingsley said trees are one important way to mitigate stormwater and precipitation, particularly the latter.
"Tree surfaces catch and hold lots of precipitation, even in the winter, keeping it from quickly reaching ground surfaces where it can run and accumulate, leading to flooding," he said. "Currently our data shows that our public trees alone capture more than 17 million gallons of precipitation water annually (not including trees on private property). That’s a lot of water.
"Trees alone can’t mitigate all flood scenarios, or the increasing flood potential of the coming decades. But they are an important aspect of capturing and slowing stormwater. We need to use them for this purpose, including — maybe even especially — in places where we don’t often imagine planting trees, places like parking lots, industrial areas, other sites that have lots of hard surface which generate lots of water run-off."
CLIMATE CHANGE
Finally, ahead of Arbor Day, Sawatsky-Kingsley touched on the larger and controversial issue of climate change.
"I have sympathy for people who deny that climate change is happening and that human activity is the cause," he said. "It’s a complicated set of causes and effects to understand. And more importantly, it’s a really upsetting reality to accept. It's scary to realize that actions, and philosophies which have guided those actions for generations, are in fact profoundly destructive.
"Climate change doesn’t care whether people accept it or not. Its like gravity that way. The greater the acceptance, the greater agency we have in the terms of climate change."
To learn more visit treesforgoshen.org.