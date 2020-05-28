NAPPANEE — The Board of Public Works and Safety approved an agreement Tuesday with Robinson Engineering to assist in a grant application to improve safety on railroad crossings.
Local resident Ed Strohbehn has done “a tremendous amount of legwork,” according to Mayor Phil Jenkins, on what it would take to establish a quiet zone in Nappanee. At a council meeting in August, Strohbehn told the council improving safety at crossings was a major consideration.
Jeff Pintar of Robinson Engineering was present at the video conference meeting Tuesday and explained they are a Chicagoland transportation engineering firm.
“Quiet zones became a niche we got into,” he said, adding they are familiar with both the process and the railroads. He said they wanted to offer Nappanee their expertise to help with the process.
The city has eight at-grade railroad crossings, including C.R. 9, Oakland Avenue (C.R. 7), Jackson Street, Madison Street, Main Street, Nappanee Street, Williams Street and C.R. 101. Four of those crossings have Constant Way Time (CWT) circuitry that determines when to activate flashing lights and four do not. Nappanee is hoping to receive a Consolidated Rail Infrastructure & Safety Improvement (CRISI) grant through the TRAX program to install CWT at the other four crossings, as well as other improvements.
The Robinson agreement is separated into two sections: Task I is grant assistance with a not-to-exceed amount of $10,000 and Task II includes engineering work with a not-to-exceed amount of $7,000. Pintar said those are estimates and they’d be charging the city on a time and materials basis.
After confirming that city attorney Brian Hoffer had reviewed the agreement, the board gave their approval.
BIDS & QUOTES FOR STREET PROJECTS
Street Superintendent Brent Warren reported one bid was received for a new street department dump truck. McCormick Motors, Nappanee, submitted a bid for $186,041. Warren said they included an optional extended warranty for $1,780, which would bring the total to $187,821 if the city should decide to include the warranty.
Warren said he’d review the warranty to see if it would be a benefit. The board accepted the bid and took it under advisement. They plan to award a bid at the June 8 meeting.
Only one quote was received for replacing the pavers on U.S. 6. R. Yoder Construction submitted a quote for $56,280. Warren will review the quote and plans to award it at the June 8 meeting.
NORTHWOOD WATER TOWER REPAIR
Andrew Robarge, Commonwealth Engineers, explained to the board that Water/Wastewater Superintendent Gale Gerber called him as they were doing work on the NorthWood water tower that a small but visible leak was found between the expansion joint and the bowl of the tank at the weld seam.
Robarge said that when work was done on the tower four years ago, there were no issues at that time. He said he discussed it with their sub consultant from Dixon and they surmised the problem was because the expansion joint was basically metal on metal, which over time freezes, limits movement and causes the weld to crack.
He said now there’s a newer style of expansion joint that has more rubber in it. They received three quotes for the work: Ray’s Welding submitted a quote for $22,800; LC United submitted a quote for $14,600; and Clouse Inspection Service Submitted a quote for $13,968, which includes installing the new style expansion joint and repairs to the weld.
Gerber told the board this is not unusual and has happened before at a different tower. Robarge said the specifications called for substantial completion by June 30 and the tower being taken out of service a maximum of 10 days. There is enough capacity at the other two towers to cover while the NorthWood tower is down.
In a related matter, Robarge requested a change to the preliminary engineering report (PER) for the airport water tower project. Robarge said there was an opportunity for an additional funding source through the Economic Development Association. He said there could be a possibility of 80% to 100% grant because of the economic development potential. Robarge said he believes the airport water tower project qualifies because the improvements to the tower will support job growth and industry in Nappanee. He needs to convert the PER to fit EDA’s format.
The board approved the update.
In other business, the board:
• Approved specifications and authorized quotes for Derksen Drive drainage project.
• Approved the mayor submitting interest in receiving $220,000 in CARES act funding to help reimburse the city for COVID-19 related expenses.
• Approved a change order No. 3 on the Infrastructure Project Division D — the Main Street service line. The change order is a deduction in the amount of $15,480.56, a final quantity adjustment. This change order also officially closes out the project.
• Approved change order No. 1 on the Walnut Street parking lot project in the amount of $1,280 for removal and replacement of curb stops with an addition of striping the lot.
• Approved hiring James White as a part-time paramedic for the Emergency Medical Services Department with a start date of May 27.
• Approved hiring Taylor Knight as an intern in the water utility department working at scanning maps with a start date of May 27 at $11 an hour.
