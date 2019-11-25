NAPPANEE — Mayor Phi Jenkins gave information to the Board of Public Works and Safety members prior to Monday’s meeting regarding interlocal quantity purchasing agreement cooperatives the city may want to join.
Jenkins provided the board members with sample interlocal agreements from HGACBuy — Houston Galveston Area Council, and also sample letters the city of Mishawaka uses as part of their cooperative purchasing.
These agreements would be similar to the Indiana Quantative Purchasing Agreement the city has already utilized to purchase police cars. Expanding to other cooperatives “opens up to more possibilities for equipment purchases.”
“I’m fairly comfortable with something like this as long as our superintendents and department heads have the opportunity to review and tweak the specs to our particular needs,” board member Wayne Scheumann said after the discussions.
City Attorney Brian Hoffer explained he and the mayor met with and followed up with representatives from other municipalities who’ve utilized these agreements.
“It does have benefits the city can take advantage of,” Hoffer said, adding the agreements allow for some customizations within limits.
“It provides overview for department heads while getting things down more promptly — it makes sense from a practical standpoint,” Hoffer said.
“We’re not going to spend money — if it’s not free we’re not going to join and we’ll ensure they’re following Indiana State statutes,” Jenkins said.
He added the agreements will allow them the potential to save time and money in the procurement process and said those were the two main reasons he wanted to pursue this. The Board of Works would still approve any purchases before they’re made.
The board approved authorizing the mayor and city attorney to explore and enter into purchase agreements based on non-membership fees.
According to Jenkins's memo, aside from the agreement with HGAC, they’re also considering Sourcewell in Minnesota and Omnia Partners in Franklin, Tennessee.
Pay Applications
The board approved two pay applications for different projects. The first was pay application 13 for the soccer complex in the amount of $15,074.85.
They also approved pay application number 5 on the infrastructure project — the Main Street water improvement project — in the amount of $128,199.50.
Water and Wastewater Superintendent Gale Gerber said he wants to hold the retainage amount until next year when the grass can be inspected. That amount is $4,450.03, which he said would cover the cost of redoing the grass if necessary. He said they were outside the time frame to get the grass in so he wanted to keep that amount to make sure it’s done correctly.
First Responders Praised
Scheumann praised the first responders after a difficult week — especially with the call of two small children killed south of town.
“I want to publicly thank the EMS, police and fire after a tough week ... For all those involved, hang in there. We appreciate your service, especially after the past very difficult week,” he said.
Jenkins added, “We’re extremely grateful to Chaplain Focht for helping out as well as another pastor who came out. We live in a great community but we’re not immune to those challenges and difficulties. You have our full support and respect,” he said.
In Other Business:
· Approved hiring a probationary member to the fire department Nicholas Lechlitner as of Nov. 20.
· Approved the Run Rudolph Run event at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 7. Same route as in the past the only closing needed is a section of Derksen Drive from County Road 7 to the entrance of the park.
· Heard the street department is still picking up leaves.
Commented
