GOSHEN — Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members Monday approved the distribution of nearly $400,000 in American Rescue Plan funding to local nonprofits.
In March of 2021, President Joe Biden signed into law the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 establishing the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program.
According to Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, the city received a total of $6,692,508 in ARP funding, and initiated plans to allocate a portion of that funding to assist nonprofit organizations within the city and nearby communities that have suffered negative economic impacts as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Goshen city, we created a committee that would look at that $6.8 million, and decide kind of the categories that the community would like to spend that money,” Stutsman, who also holds a seat on the board, noted of the ARP funding. “This was both city staff, elected officials and residents of Goshen that were on this committee. They then made a proposal to Goshen City Council, and the council, staff and I identified the dollar amounts to go into those categories.”
Local nonprofits were then asked to submit grant proposals for the funding, and a total of 19 nonprofits were ultimately chosen to receive a portion of the city’s ARP funding, Stutsman explained.
“I believe every single grant was funded at some level, except for maybe one or two that just didn’t comply with the rules that were sent,” he noted. “The committee made that determination, so now we’re at the moment where we’re getting the money out to them.”
FUNDING DISTRIBUTION
A total of $384,664 in ARP funding was allocated to the 19 local nonprofits.
A breakdown of that distribution and the various projects the funding will go toward is as follows:
• ADEC Inc. – ADEC Summer Camp – $25,000
• Center For Healing And Hope Inc. – Food Security with Dignity, and the Natural Helpers program – $25,000
• Elkhart County Clubhouse Inc. – Home repairs and installation of a ramp for accessibility and safety – $19,704
• Bashor Home of The United Methodist Church Inc. – Benevolent Care Services and Safe Place Community Training – $25,000
• Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County Inc. – Summer Camp Food Support – $3,500
• Bushelcraft Farm Corporation – Fresh Food for Families in Goshen’s Food Desert – $5,000
• Child and Parent Services Inc. – Family Resource Center Navigator – $10,000
• Council on Aging of Elkhart County Inc. – Access to Healthcare for low-income seniors and the disabled – $25,000
• Food Bank of Northern Indiana Inc. – Mobile Food Distributions for City of Goshen and Greater Elkhart County – $20,000
• Goshen Christian Montessori School Inc. – Expanding high-quality childcare options for low/moderate income families – $5,000
• Goshen Community Schools Foundation Inc. – Field Trip Funding – $40,000 ($20,000 a year for two years)
• Goshen Health System Inc. – Pilot a weekend backpack meal distribution program for at-risk, food-insecure families – $24,960
• The Goshen Interfaith Hospitality Network Inc. – Goshen Interfaith Homeless Shelter Relocation – $20,000
• Kiwanis Club of Goshen Maple City Indiana Inc. – Tools-4-Schools Program – $10,000
• Goshen Stars Soccer Club Inc. – Capital Projects for Field Development – $75,000 ($25,000 a year for three years)
• Horizon Education Alliance Inc. – Triple P: Positive Parenting Program – $20,000
• Maple City Health Care Center Inc. – COVID Vaccination for Goshen – $25,000
• Ryan’s Place Inc. – Children’s Grief Support Programs – $20,000
• ULEAD Inc. – Kindness Week Events – $11,500
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the board:
• Approved an update to the Goshen Fire Department’s policy manual.
• Accepted the resignation of Tyler Thibodeaux from the Goshen Fire Department effective July 25.
• Approved various street closures and related assistance for the annual Elkhart County 4-H Fair Parade set for July 24.
• Approved a request for permission to use the city parking lot on West Washington Street, north of Goshen Brewing Company, for pickleball test play from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 6, and from 9 a.m. Aug. 12 through 9 p.m. Aug. 13.
• Approved a $45,350 contract with LaCroix Traffic Engineering to conduct a traffic study along major traffic corridors in the southeast portion of the city.
• Approved a $22,640 contract with McCrite Milling & Construction for the city’s 2022 asphalt milling contract. McCrite will mill the designated streets in advance of paving to be completed by the Goshen Street Department.