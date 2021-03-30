GOSHEN — Faced with a recent string of officer resignations, Goshen City Council members Tuesday approved a 3% pay raise for the city’s police force in an attempt to stem the tide of officer losses to surrounding departments and the private sector.
According to Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, the city’s police department was at one time on the higher end of the pay spectrum when compared to surrounding departments, which include Nappanee, Elkhart, South Bend, Mishawaka and Elkhart County.
However, Stutsman noted Tuesday that over the past six to seven years, those other communities have had significant pay raises to their police departments, making it harder for the city to be competitive when hiring and retaining officers.
“Goshen has continued to build our wages as we have been able to,” Stutsman said, “but the reality is that we are mostly competing with government entities with much larger budgets than us.”
As an example, Stutsman noted that the only surrounding community with a budget smaller than Goshen’s in 2020 was the city of Nappanee.
“Over a two-week period within the last month we have had four officers resign to accept jobs in the private sector,” Stutsman added of the issue. “Chief (Jose) Miller has talked with these officers to learn that the pay of their new jobs is considerably higher. We cannot compete with the private sector. However, we have also learned the reason they were looking was due to the fact that we are currently the lowest paid department in the area. This we can fix.”
As such, Stutsman put forward a proposal to provide an additional 3% raise to all GPD officers with arrest powers, as those are the positions that the city is struggling to hire and retain.
As proposed, the 3% increase would cost the city an additional $179,080 per year, Stutsman explained.
“Since we are already partially through the year, the 2021 cost to the city will be $132,867, which will require an additional appropriation at a future council meeting,” Stutsman said. “We will most likely see a saving in our full-time line due to the recent resignations. This savings comes from the reality that it will take three months to go through all local and state processes to hire replacements. At the same time, we will have some increases in overtime. I will not know the exact additional appropriation request until we see our overtime expenses, subtract the money saved in full-time lines, and add in the 3% increase.”
PAY CHANGE
As approved Tuesday, the new compensation breakdown for Goshen police officers, including the 3% raise, is as follows:
• Police chief — bi-weekly salary of $3,370
• Assistant police chief — bi-weekly salary of $3,146
• Division chief — bi-weekly salary of $2,876
• Captain — $31.52 per hour, for an annual base salary of $66,381
• Lieutenant — $28.66 per hour, for an annual base salary of $60,350
• School resource officer — $28.66 per hour, for an annual base salary of $60,350
• Detective – $28.66 per hour, for an annual base salary of $60,350
• Sergeant — $27.03 per hour, for an annual base salary of $56,925
• Patrol officer — $25.82 per hour, for an annual base salary of $54,375
• Probationary patrol officer — $24.87 per hour, for an annual base salary of $52,382
• Special police officer — $24.87 per hour, for an annual base salary of $52,382
“This 3% raise, what it will do, we’ll still be at the bottom, but it will be almost negligible between Goshen, Nappanee and Elkhart,” Stutsman said of the pay bump’s ability to improve the city’s hiring and retention odds. “We’re trying to head off some issues of being the lowest paid department. That’s not going to solve all the issues that we’re seeing right now, but it’s going to hopefully slow the officers looking at the private sector for better-paying jobs.”
COUNCIL SUPPORT
Council president Brett Weddell, R-At Large, noted that in his opinion, the city should do what it can to retain the officers it already has, as having to hire and train new officers is almost always more expensive in the long run.
“It behooves us to try and retain the officers we have, because it costs us a great deal more to hire and train than to keep the ones that we have,” Weddell said. “So, I think that we need to take every effort that we can to ensure that our officers are happy with the job, and receive the support that they deserve from not only us, but the community as a whole.”
Fellow council member Megan Eichorn, D-District 4, who is also currently employed with Goshen Community Schools, agreed.
“First-year teachers don’t make a lot of money, and clearly we have an issue with our first-year probationary officers not making an amazing salary that is more comparable to the private sector. And it’s great that, in this situation, we can find the money, and give them a raise, and not have to go through the hoops of trying to raise more money in a referendum to get people to pay more in their taxes like teachers do,” Eichorn said. “Both of these areas are finding more and more people leaving, and it’s for job satisfaction, and trying to make a living on the salaries that they’re being paid, and also taking the beating that they are in the public, or through COVID, or whatever situation is going on in the world. So, I’m very happy to see that we can give them this small raise, which I hope will tide them over for the short term. And I hope that it’s enough to keep some around.”
In the end, the remaining council members agreed, and the 3% pay raise was approved unanimously.
MOVING FORWARD
According to Stutsman, while Tuesday’s approved pay raise should help the city’s officer retention problem in the short term, his hope is to be able to consider additional increases in the near future, beginning with the department’s contract negotiations for 2022.
“As we move into negations for 2022 we will see what we can do in future years to get closer to the top,” Stutsman said. “However, I do not see a reality that allows us to be at the top pay in the near future, as that would take an additional 8% (pay raise). Our budget and departments have too many other needs to find a path to accomplish this at this time.”
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, council members:
• Approved an ordinance amending the city’s 2021 police and fire compensation ordinances to include an updated pay policy for each department’s local pension board secretary. As approved, the new ordinance authorizes each department to pay additional compensation totaling $3,770 per year to the employee in each department serving as secretary of the local pension board.
• Approved several amendments and updates to the city’s 2021 compensation ordinance for Civil City and Utilities employees. The amendments: authorize the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety to create a more flexible annual holiday schedule for city employees allowing for alternate dates of observation should a holiday fall on a Saturday or Sunday; authorize additional compensation totaling $5,000 per year for the first deputy position in the clerk-treasurer’s office if the employee possesses and maintains an Indiana Certified Public Accountant license; add to the ordinance the city’s existing policy of providing certain employees an allowance of up to $350 per year to purchase tools, work shoes, and/or inclement weather gear for use in their employment; and authorize $400 bonuses for the fleet maintenance manager and assistant fleet maintenance manager positions for each approved ASE certification test passed, up to a total of $1,200 annually.
