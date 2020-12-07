GOSHEN — Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members Monday approved a contract with California-based consulting firm Lexipol LLC to monitor, review and update the various policies of the Goshen Police Department.
According to the firm, Lexipol is a private company that since 2003 has provided policy manuals, training bulletins, and consulting services to law enforcement agencies, fire departments, and other public safety departments throughout the country.
“Lexipol is an LLC company I had brought up to the mayor in about 2016. And what they do is, they review department policies — fire departments and police departments — and they have a team that stays current on all law changes throughout the year,” Goshen Police Chief Jose Miller said in introducing the request Monday. “They monitor these policies, and are able to suggest changes for best practices for the police departments according to those law changes and case laws.”
According to Miller, the contract approved Monday included both a one-time implementation fee of $22,583, as well as a one-year annual subscription fee of $14,775 to utilize the program, bringing the total contract price to $37,358.
“This is a 12-month agreement to where they would provide those update suggestions to us to review, to present to the board here for any approvals,” Miller said of the subscription service. “In addition, they have a training component that’s also associated with the program that allows our officers to have training and bulletins sent to them. And then it also has a good system for keeping track of their reviewing of the policies.”
As for the one-time implementation fee, Miller said that involves forwarding Lexipol all the department’s current policies and directives which Lexipol will then review, make sure there are no redundancies, and then compile into the firm’s general format before sending them back to the department for review.
“We’ve been able to stay on top of the policies here the last few years, myself and the legal department. But it can be extremely difficult to stay current on all case law and law changes,” Miller said of the work. “This company specializes in that, and is extremely efficient in that process, and much more current than what we can be in our system here. So, I would just ask that you would consider us signing this agreement and partnering with Lexipol so that we can go ahead and get the program rolling for our city.”
Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, who also holds a seat on the board, offered a similar sentiment in voicing his support for the program prior to Monday’s vote.
“We do keep complete control of our policies here in the community of Goshen. It will still go through all our normal processes. We can choose to accept or deny anything that Lexipol sends us. So, I feel fairly confident that this is a good process for us to go through to keep up with everything like the chief was saying, making sure that our policies are always the most current, and also to help educate us at the local level here in Goshen about where we should be, and how we should move forward with all these,” Stutsman said. “I see this as a great benefit, and the $14,775.20, that would be our annual subscription that we would continue paying each year. We have the ability to cancel this at any time. So, by doing this, we’re not locked in, but we do think that we’ll see some great value from this.”
His fellow board members agreed, and the requested contract was approved unanimously.
INFRASTRUCTURE CONTRACTS
Also Monday, board members approved contracts for the city’s 2021 asphalt paving, bridge repair, concrete paving, and sidewalk and curb replacement projects.
First to be approved was a contract with low bidder Niblock Excavating Inc. for the city’s 2021 asphalt paving project. Total cost of the contract came to $845,436.
Next to be approved was a contract with low bidder Premium Concrete for the city’s 2021 concrete paving project. Total cost of the contract came to $593,590.
Up next was approval of a contract with low bidder DC Construction Services for the city’s 2021 sidewalk and curb replacement program. Total cost of the contract came to $87,814.
Last to be approved was a contract with low bidder Northern Indiana Construction Co. Inc. for the city’s 2021 bridge repairs project. Total cost of the contract came to $117,921.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Opened bids for the city’s upcoming Eisenhower Drive Reconstruction project. Submitting bids for the project were: Niblock Excavating with a bid of $1,859,571; Walsh & Kelly with a bid of $1,967,939; Rieth-Riley with a bid of $2,099,223; and Phend and Brown with a bid of $1,787,372. The bids were then forwarded on to the Goshen Engineering Department for review and a contract recommendation.
• Approved the granting of a Goshen electrical license to Christopher Vann with EMCOR Hyre Electric Co. of Indiana.
• Approved a $41,966 change order for the Goshen Police Department Training Center to cover the additional cost of ventilators and ductwork that was overlooked during the project’s original design. The increase brings the total cost of the project to $333,145.
• Approved a contract with Aquascapes of Michiana to cover snow removal for the city during the 2020-2021 snowfall season. Cost for the contract is $50 per hour of work performed, plus an additional $1 per pound of salt spread.
• Approved a $54,575 contract with OJS Building Services Inc. for the purchase of 89 iWave air purification ionizers, which will be installed in most city government buildings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.