GOSHEN — The sights and sounds of the holiday season will be in full effect in downtown Goshen Friday evening as the community gathers for the December First Fridays celebration.
The event, which kicks off at 5 p.m. and features the theme “Hometown Holiday,” invites attendees to help spread some holiday cheer by shopping for unique gifts at downtown businesses, joining a caroling group, and of course, gathering to watch the city’s annual tree-lighting ceremony.
During the event, seasonal gifts and crafts will be on sale at a merry, open-air holiday market from 5 to 8 p.m. in the 100 block of West Washington Street.
Select downtown retailers will also be hosting children’s craft-making activities indoors, with Santa available for photos throughout the evening at Fables Books. Guests are also encouraged to look for the Rulli’s Pizza food truck and the Electric Brew coffee trailer at the holiday market as well, rounding out First Fridays food options for food to go.
Helping to close out Friday’s festivities will be Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, who will be on-hand to light the downtown Christmas tree at 7:30 p.m. with the assistance of a community young person on behalf of Interra Credit Union’s Hometown Giving holiday service project.
For more information about the event, visit downtowngoshen.org.
