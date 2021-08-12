NAPPANEE — Sheila Cripe knows how to feed a lot of kids efficiently and she did so during a time when COVID-19 kept Wa-Nee students isolated at home.
To honor Cripe and the Wa-Nee food services staff for stepping up to serve 27,000 lunches during the pandemic, the Chamber of Commerce named her its Citizen of the Year Monday.
“I would not be here without my group of managers here tonight,” Cripe said at the chamber’s annual banquet. “They went above and beyond. We turned on a dime from serving in cafeterias to serving in the community. I’m so thankful for their willingness and for our administration and community.”
Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jeff Kitson said every year the chamber board receives nominations for citizen of the year and it’s sometimes difficult for members to narrow those down to one recipient.
“When the world turned upside down, one name rose to the top,” he said. “When we went to remote learning the question was asked (by this recipient), ‘Who will feed our kids?’”
Kitson said Cripe and her team distributed the 27,000 lunches in several locations.
Cripe was surprised by the award saying she knew they were being honored but didn’t expect this award.
Cripe gave credit for her accomplishments to others, including the Family Christian Development Center and Nappanee Missionary Church. She said those organizations “came up beside us” and helped and as did the Wa-Nee Transportation department, which provided busses.
“It wasn’t just us — it was the community,” she said.
Cripe also said she appreciated when Pastor Tom Nelson of Grace Point Church said in his invocation that he was praying for the community and teachers.
“I’m thankful we have a community that prays — you don’t get through a year like 2020 without it,” she said.
She thanked the chamber for the award and said, “It’s not all mine — I share it with those wonderful ladies.”
After the event Cripe said she was shocked to be named Citizen of the Year. “We just did what we had to do.”
She said the locations they delivered the meals to included NorthWood Middle School, Nappanee Elementary, Recovery Park, Meadows Mobile Home Park, Yellow Creek Day Care, Harrison Ridge and Mikel’s Trailer Park.
Prior to announcing the Citizen of the Year, Kitson recognized the entire group of food services workers calling them “Champions of Lunches. They made sure our kids had lunches during remote learning and they did it because they love our kids and they love our community.”
