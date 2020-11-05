NAPPANEE — The Nappanee Area Chamber of Commerce honored Larry Mullet as Citizen of the year on Monday.
The Chamber presents the award each year at their annual dinner. With the COVID-19 pandemic this year, the Chamber hosted a small event of 20 people who were able to remain distanced and wear masks at the Nappanee Center.
Mullet’s family was in attendance, as well as Mayor Phil Jenkins, several Chamber board members and members of the community.
“The Citizen of the Year award is more than just a title, an annual thing we do, or another routine award given to the most popular person in the City," Jeff Kitson, executive director of the Nappanee Area Chamber of Commerce said. "This award recognizes the spirit of a great citizen. It was once quoted, 'To be a good citizen it’s important to be able to put yourself in other people’s shoes and see the big picture.'
“This describes who we are honoring tonight. Someone who puts others first for the betterment of themselves, their community, and county. A standout citizen — selfless, resilient, and servant focused," Kitson said. "This award is a statement of pride and gratefulness to a special individual who consistently demonstrates excellence in leadership and makes significant contributions to the welfare of the community. Larry Mullet fits these criteria to a T. He has given freely of his time, energy, and resources to contribute growth, stability and overall betterment of our city.”
Other awards presented on an individual basis at different times were Brant Nine, Educator of the Year; Burkholder Country Store, Excellence in Business; E. Newcomer & Son Jewelers, Excellence in Business; and R Yoder Construction, Excellence in Business.
