ELKHART — Tickets for an anticipated holiday event go on presale at the Lerner Theatre at 10 a.m. Friday.
"Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland," an all-new musical journey that will transport audiences to a magical land far away for a fun-filled, unforgettable holiday-themed show experience, will be held at the Lerner Theatre at 7 p.m. Nov. 15, according to information provided by The Lerner.
Featuring the cast of Cirque Musica, spectators will be dazzled by the acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks and holiday cheer, the release reads. The show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today’s circus performers with a musical mix of seasonal favorites.
VIP tickets are $160, which includes premium seating, post-show meet and greet with members of the cast, a chance to take photos, and official Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland tour merchandise. General tickets are $25 and up.
Sign up for the exclusive pre-sale at https://signup.e2ma.net/signup/1975287/1789559/