GOSHEN — A man facing several drug-related charges will spend at least two years in prison following a ruling in Elkhart County Circuit Court Thursday morning.
Christopher S. Ramirez, 26, was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno to two years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to a felony charge of failure to return to lawful detention.
According to Ramirez’ attorney, Mark Doty, Ramirez had entered a plea of guilty to the charge by oral motion in Elkhart Superior Court 4 earlier this year, though he failed to show up for his sentencing hearing, resulting in a warrant for his arrest being issued and his sentencing hearing being transferred to the Elkhart County Circuit Court.
“I think it’s important to note that when he was ultimately arrested on this warrant, he was here in Elkhart County. They didn’t have to extradite him. He was living with his family, with his wife and his kids, waiting for the roof to cave in, and ultimately it did,” Doty said of Ramirez’ case. “I cannot speak to the charges that he faces, or what defenses he might have. That’s going to play out as it plays out. But he does have a wife and children, and his desire is to get back to them as soon as possible.”
In running through the aggravating circumstances surrounding Ramirez’ case, Christofeno began by expressing concern about Ramirez’ extensive criminal history, particularly given his young age.
“You’ve got two juvenile referrals, and you’ve already got three misdemeanor convictions. Out of those three misdemeanor convictions, you have five probation violations,” Christofeno said. “It’s clear to the court that other forms of sanctions have proved to be unsuccessful in keeping you from engaging in criminal activity. It’s clear to the court that you’ve not taken advantage of programming and alternative sanctions that have been offered to you in the past.”
Along those lines, Christofeno pointed to the fact that Ramirez has in the past been offered two of the court’s most lenient sanctions — home detention and work release — neither of which have proven effective in curbing his criminal activity.
“I’m struck by the fact that you were put on one of the most least-restrictive sanctions that you could have received, that being home detention. You violated home detention, you got put in work release, and you just decided you didn’t like it and you walked away. And so now you’ve got a failure to return to lawful detention,” Christofeno said, referencing Thursday’s charge. “You’ve really tied my hands, Mr. Ramirez. I can’t put you back on home detention. I can’t put you back on work release. I don’t have any choice right now except to incarcerate you, and that’s entirely because of the way you treated the situation. So you better grow up, and you better start having some respect for authority, or you’re going to have a long, long prison life ahead of you.”
With that said, Christofeno accepted Ramirez’ guilty plea and entered a judgment of conviction for failure to return to lawful detention, a Level 6 felony.
With the conviction, Ramirez now faces a one-year advisory sentence, plus an additional year for aggravating circumstances, for a total of two years — minus time already served — with the Indiana Department of Correction, to be served at the Elkhart County Jail.
In addition, Ramirez was ordered to provide a DNA sample if one has not already been provided, and to partake in an addictions evaluation and any necessary follow-up treatment while incarcerated.
“I don’t know if you’re going to change your ways or not, but I can tell you this, young man: If you don’t, and you stay in Elkhart County, you and I will be seeing a great deal of each other over the rest of your life,” Christofeno added prior to Thursday’s ruling. “That will not end well for you.”
SENTENCE MODIFIED
Also Thursday, a defendant had his sentence modified after successfully completing his court-appointed addictions recovery program while incarcerated.
Jacob Sarber, 32, had been serving a sentence in the Indiana Department of Corrections, with an out date of July 26, 2021.
However, during Thursday’s hearing, Sarber’s attorney, Mark Doty, indicated Sarber had successfully completed his court-required addictions recovery program as of Sept. 5.
As such, Doty submitted on Saber’s behalf a request to modify his remaining sentence to a lesser sanction, such as home detention or work release.
“My client did successfully complete recovery while incarcerated,” Doty told Christofeno. “As it stands right now, his out date is July 26, 2021, so, at this point, that’s about nine to 10 months away. I believe, based on completion, that there are services that could be offered in this county in a community-based setting, and I would encourage the court to consider that.”
Doty did note that Sarber had one small hiccup with the recovery program resulting in a conduct violation when he failed to take a required opioid blocker because it made him sick, though he advised that Sarber was allowed to restart the program and eventually complete it successfully.
“So, Your Honor, I think that at this point, he has put his best foot forward. And again, he’s nearing the end of his commitment. I do think that we can adequately deal with whatever remains, and whatever needs that he might have, in a community-based setting, either on Michiana Community Corrections (home detention) or Elkhart County Community Corrections (work release),” Doty added. “I do think that home detention would be appropriate ... if he were able to be released. I think that would be an appropriate setting, and conducive for him to be successful from this point forward.”
When asked about employment, Sarber indicated he has a local job lined up with either his stepbrother or uncle, so getting employment shouldn’t be an issue. The same holds true for transportation, he added.
“I was in a bad place before I was sent to prison. I didn’t care. I didn’t love myself. I didn’t love anybody. I was ready to give up. The program taught me patience, and how to live a life in recovery, and I’m ready to give that a go,” Sarber added of his future plans. “I’ve got a recovery plan, and I’m ready to give back to the community. I want to help people that were lost like me, you know, with recovery.”
Christofeno agreed, though not without first expressing some reservations and a few strong words of warning.
“Lets be clear on this. You’ve got to keep yourself clean all during this modification and for the many years to come, or you will be back in front of me, and getting a second bite of the apple will not happen,” Christofeno said. “I’ll send you to the DOC, and you’ll just sit there. It will be awful. You’ve got to get this under control.
“I can’t tell you how much better you look seated in front of me today than when I sentenced you,” Christofeno added, referencing Sarber’s recovery efforts. “It’s like night and day.”
With that said, Christofeno agreed to modify Sarber’s remaining sentence to alternative placement with Michiana Community Corrections effective Thursday.
While with MCC, Christofeno indicated Sarber will be required to partake in an addictions evaluation and any follow-up treatments that are deemed necessary.
