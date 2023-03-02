GOSHEN — An Elkhart man had an initial hearing in Elkhart County Circuit Court on Thursday for an alleged sexual battery and burglary Monday.
According to Elkhart police, Lovell Fredrick, 34, Elkhart, entered an apartment on Sycamore Street in Elkhart and touched a sleeping woman's mouth with his penis causing her to wake up, a probable cause affidavit said. The victim said she did not know Fredrick nor invite him over, but despite her door being locked, Frederick also brought a large number of personal items with him and they were laying on the floor at the top of her steps. The victim said she called 911 immediately after being awakened and officers arrested a man they found inside the apartment, and took him into custody. The man offered several variations and spellings of the name Brian Richard Welks, police stated in their report. It was a name that police later learned was not his own.
The man also told officers, “All I was trying to do was take a shower. This is a big misunderstanding,” and said that he gets his mail at the post office because he stays in several places. The man eventually told them his name, Lovell Fredrick, and agreed to speak with a detective, telling the detective that he knew the victim’s brother. Investigating officers said the apartment door appeared pried open.
CHARLES BORUM
A man accused of camping out in an Elkhart home last week saw his first day in court Thursday.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers arrested Charles Borum, 64, Elkhart, after the owner of a Lambert Court home came home and found his living room in disarray, with food, trash, and cigarette butts on the ground at 10:15 p.m. Feb. 24.
The owner of the home, James Rose, told officers he was in another state helping his brother fix up his own house and no one was supposed to be at the home he owned at 123 Lambert Court, Elkhart.
Rose also noted hundreds of dollars worth of food missing, but nothing else, and found no one else in the home at the time. Officers found a backpack in the living room and found documentation for Charles Borum. They later found Borum passing by the garage into the backyard of the home. Borum initially denied entering into the home, but later told police he was inside, but only for one day, according to court documents.
DOUG STREETMAN
A man who allegedly attacked his uncle and accused him of sleeping with his mother was in court Thursday morning for an initial hearing on charges of burglary resulting in bodily injury, intimidation, criminal mischief and domestic battery.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers were dispatched to 23455 for a burglary in progress. The caller advised that her cousin Doug Streetman, 36, had entered his uncle David Streetman’s home at 23455 Farmington Ave. by breaking the window and that the was drunk. David told police upon arrival that he’d been punched in the face several times, the affidavit reads, and that his nephew Doug had accused him of sleeping with Doug’s mother, and threatened to kill him, leaving the property in a car that was registered to someone else. Due to injuries including blood on his face and a bruised jaw, it was presumed that Streetman entered the home through the broken window, the affidavit reads.
The vehicle was located at 59724 C.R. 113 still running. Officers were advised that Streetman was there and permitted inside. Streetman was then arrested.
Streetman’s jury trial is scheduled for Oct. 2, with a pretrial conference March 30, an omnibus date April 27, and a trial status conference Sept. 7. The court also ordered a written bond report in order to consider a bond reduction.
ADONIS BLAKE
One of four individuals accused of robbing a man at in Ashton Pines Oct. 6, 2020 saw his trial continued on Thursday. Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno questioned why Public Defender Matthew Johnson needed a continuance. Christofeno pointed out that the incident is coming up on the two-year mark, although the accusation is only about a year old. Johnson said the defense was in the midst of discovery.
A woman involved in the armed robbery, Morgan Carlson, 22, recently pleaded guilty to her part in the armed robbery and was sentenced last week.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim was asked by a woman he met on Snapchat for help with her car, so he met her at Ashton Pines Apartment Complex. While he was looking at the car, two men approached on foot and robbed him at gunpoint, tearing his shirt, and taking a stainless steel gold chain, his wallet, his phone, and money from his glove box, according to the affidavit.
The two men then got into the car that the woman arrived in, with that woman and another who remained in the car, and left.
The robbery was captured by a security camera at the front of one of the apartments, showing the group arriving together, the two men leaving the area, and the woman moving into the driver’s seat. A search warrant of the cell phone number the woman used to contact the victim showed the number belonged to Adonis Blake. Officers later also accused Carlson, who was Blake’s girlfriend at the time of the robbery, with the victim identifying her in a photo array.
Blake’s trial was continued to Oct. 2 with a new trial status conference Sept. 7.
CRISTIAN A. PARADA QUINTANILLA
A burglary suspect’s pretrial conference and bond hearing was took place Thursday.
Cristian Parada Quintanilla of Elkhart is accused of a burglary that took place Jan. 14. According to a probable cause affidavit, officers responded to a call for an alarm at Smokes++ in the Market Centre plaza, 4024 Elkhart Road, Goshen and arrived to find the front door glass broken. The officer who responded to the call reported seeing an individual bending over the back side of the sales counter and went out to his vehicle to keep watch and called for backup.
As reported in the affidavit, through a translator, Parada Quintanilla allegedly told officers that he’d broken into the business because he wanted to get deported and that he’d committed a previous burglary at the same location Nov. 19. Officers also said they found a large gray Adidas backpack on the floor and a smaller backpack on the counter both filled with products from the store and a Louisville Slugger baseball bat on the floor near the backpack. Items in the bags totaled $3,4798.
During the pretrial conference on Thursday, however, public defender Mathew Johnson told the court that Parada Quintanilla was born in Elkhart and while he's lived in El Salvador and Oklahoma, he does not have significant contacts there and has the ability to bond out. Parada Quintanilla also has a job and apartment available to him, Johnson said, and that he would need mental health counseling while the case makes it way through court. Prosecution indicated that Parada Quintanilla said during a report that he has interests in returning to El Salvador, and addressed Parada Quintanilla's comments from the probable cause affidavit surrounding wanting to be deported. Parada Quintanilla's bond reduction was not lowered due to that and other factors surrounding previous criminal activity.
Johnson also requested a competency evaluation for Parada Quintanilla, which was filed following court proceedings. Parada Quintanilla's trial remains scheduled for Aug. 7.