GOSHEN — College Mennonite Church is inviting community members to a Christmas Eve service of carols, scripture and candlelight at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 24.
All ages are invited to participate in this tradition to welcome the Christ child on Christmas Eve, church officials stated in a news release.
Everyone is also invited to attend morning worship Dec. 22 and Dec. 29. Both services will be followed by coffee and holiday snacks, and both will also include a children’s time and worship activity bags. Childcare is offered for children age 3 or younger during worship.
In addition to the worship celebrations, anyone experiencing grief is invited to a Longest Night Service Dec. 19, which is winter solstice, at 6:30 p.m. The 50-minute service of song, scripture, silence and prayer is an opportunity to pause in the midst of a busy season, to express lament and look to God for hope, according to church officials.
College Mennonite Church is on the campus of Goshen College at 1900 S. Main St. Entrance to parking is opposite Yoder-Culp Funeral Home.
For more information, visit collegemennonite.org.
