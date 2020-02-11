GOSHEN — Heading to lunch just got a lot less stressful for many Goshen Community Schools students thanks to a recent monetary gift from a local church.
During a meeting of the Goshen school board Monday, GCS Superintendent Diane Woodworth informed the board’s members that just prior to Christmas break, staff members at Goshen Middle School received a phone call from one of the pastors at Nappanee Missionary Church inquiring about any needs the school corporation might have related to feeding its students.
“He asked how his church could help Goshen schools with needs related to food, like lunch accounts in arrears and/or the GMS food pantry/Bak Pak program, which helps to feed many GCS families,” Woodworth said. “To provide the church with an estimate of needs, GMS staff contacted the bookkeepers in each school and learned that across the district, the lunch account balances in arrears totaled a little over $3,200. They also shared with the pastor the approximate cost of feeding families each week — food bags sent home — and, over longer breaks, larger boxes sent home — over the course of a school year.”
According to Woodworth, each year the GMS food pantry supports approximately 20 to 40 GCS families, and is supported entirely by donations from the community.
“Over the Christmas break, the pastor contacted GMS again to share that Nappanee Missionary Church would like to give GCS $7,000 to cover the balance of all lunch accounts in arrears across the district, and to fund the majority of financial need for the GMS food pantry for 2020,” Woodworth said of the recent donation. “We are very appreciative of Nappanee Missionary Church’s generosity toward Goshen Community Schools students and families. As of Feb. 3, 2020, no student had a negative lunch balance.”
WEST GOSHEN IB
Also Monday, board members were informed that West Goshen Elementary School has been named an International Baccalaureate elementary school.
“After an intense review and site visit from national IB representatives, West Goshen Elementary has earned the distinction as a Globally Authorized IB elementary school,” Tracey Noe, executive director of curriculum and instruction for GCS, said of the news. “The present principal, Ms. Aimee Shade, and former principal, Ms. Lori Line, as well as the IB coordinator, Ms. Ruth Metcalfe, facilitated the achievement of this distinction. The staff, along with their students, worked extremely hard to build IB units, as well as build a culture that demonstrates the characteristics of an Authorized IB elementary school.”
According to Noe, IB authorization means West Goshen has met all the IB expectations for the Primary Years Program standards and practices.
“West Goshen Elementary is to be applauded for their new authorization distinction,” she added.
Founded in 1968, International Baccalaureate is an international educational foundation headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.
The foundation offers four educational programs: the IB Diploma Programme and the IB Career-related Programs for students from age 15 to 19, the IB Middle Years Program for students from age 11 to 16, and the IB Primary Years Program for children from age 3 to 12.
In order to teach those programs, schools must first be authorized by the International Baccalaureate organization.
For more information about IB visit www.ibo.org.
