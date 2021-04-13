GOSHEN — Congregants of Faith Mennonite Church have erected a memorial at the Elkhart County Courthouse to remember those locally who’ve lost the battle with COVID-19.
“The loss of life is irreplaceable,” said Felipe Merino of Goshen. “If there is one thing I’ve learned from the loss of three of my family members is that sometimes you don’t get another chance to live life. You have to enjoy it while you have it and enjoy the people around you. Spend the time with those things and with those people that matter the most to you.”
Each of the 428 white flags represents a person who has died of COVID-19 since March 29, 2020. The blue flags on display represent those lost outside of Elkhart County.
The memorial will remain on display until Sunday. Signage at the memorial will be in both English and Spanish.
Visitors to the site are asked to be respectful of others and observe health/safety protocols when in proximity to other individuals and groups.
