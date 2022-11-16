GOSHEN — Bashor Children’s Home residents will receive the gift of comfort this holiday season.
On Nov. 13, the Covenant United Methodist Church in Fort Wayne donated their 22nd annual collection of quilts earmarked for children at Bashor to be distributed during the home’s annual Christmas party.
To date, they’ve donated more than 1,500 quilts to each child at Bashor.
“It’s something neat and different," said Bashor Vice President of Development Steve Riikonen. "It’s comforting as they walk around their living unit here, they can take it with them and watching TV they can take their quilt with them.
“It also says to the kids that there’s a church in Fort Wayne that cares enough about you to spend their time and their money to make something and give it to you and they’ve never met you," Riikonen continued. "They don’t know who you are. They just want to help you in your life. It says something to our kids, I think. It says there’s somebody out there who cares about me. A lot of our kids come here and they’ve been abused, they’ve been neglected, they maybe don’t have people in their lives that care about them like that, and to have a stranger do something nice for them is new and different to them. It gives them hope.”
To gather supplies and produce the quilts, the church begins almost a year in advance gathering donations of money and supplies for their group, the Covenant Quilters. Some of the quilters cut fabric, some bag material up, some sew the squares together, and others tie off the knots.
“It’s really amazing when we have our Christmas party and the kids get to looking through them," Riikonen said. "We’ll have some 8-foot tables and they’ll dig through them until they find the one that really hits home to them. It’s neat to see teenage kids that maybe aren’t used to getting things become attached to something.”
Bashor is in need of support year-round, not just during the holidays, although the quilts to donate to their residents are welcome additions to their Christmas celebrations. They’re in need of everything from employees to foster parents and the whole gambit in between.
The children’s home is in need of families willing to adopt a child for the holidays and provide them with Christmas presents this year, and onsite volunteer opportunities including reading to kids, maintenance, mowing or shoveling snow, and providing financial support.
Bashor will celebrate 100 years next year and Riikonen says the programs they offer at-risk children to help them be successful require community support to maintain.
“(Churches) are a part of our mission," Riikonen said. “You know, the old saying that it takes a village to raise a child? Well, we have at any one time 60-70 kids that live here, and to have people coming from the outside to help support us and support our mission of helping to develop these kids and helping these kids move past their trauma, it makes it easier for us.”
Zandra Parker attended Bashor in 2009 and was the recipient of a blanket from the Covenant Quilters during Bashor's annual Christmas celebration.
"For some of us, that was the only thing we had gotten for Christmas that year aside from what the staff was able to provide," she said. "That was something that was really special to us and I've kept mine all these years."
Despite being torn and frail, Parker felt the blanket had such sentimental value that she keeps it protected even now. Unlike many children at Bashor during her stay, Parker had family but admitted she wasn't very close to them at the time.
"It was more of a comfort from that quilt than it was having visitation with my family," Parker said.
Parker recalled that much of her time spent with other kids at Bashor was in therapy sessions or the classroom, so the Christmas party was one of the few times the kids felt they got to let go and just be kids again.
"It was one of the really great memories I had as a child and I couldn't bear to get rid of a memory from it," she said of the quilt.
It's impacted her so much that she's recently purchased her own sewing machine in hopes of learning to sew and donating to nursing homes or other children's homes.