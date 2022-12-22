ELKHART — Year-end donations are welcome and needed at Church Community Services, 907 Oakland Ave., Elkhart.
With 55 years of service to the community, CCS is the largest food pantry in the county, with food delivery services and backpacks for schoolchildren.
“We are concerned that maybe 50% of our economy may be struggling,” said Keith Sarber, Executive Director of CCS. “We’re also concerned that those folks, even in their struggle, probably getting unemployment, which may make them income ineligible to get assistance with rent, utilities, food. We’re going to have clients that are in need that we may not be able to serve whereas if we had extra donations and potential revenue from cities or counties we might be able to serve those groups.”
In any given month, Sarber said, CCS will serve at least 1,400 households or 4,500-5,000 individuals at the food pantry. People who come in get 4- to 50 pounds of food and often get fresh produce and choice items.
The primary method of food distribution for CCS is the food pantry, which is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and from again Thursday evening from 4 p .m. to 7 p.m.
In addition, CCS’s Seed to Feed program boasts 23 community gardens, many of which help to serve pantries in their area. They also offer a financial services program that helps to pay for medications and utilities for those in need.
“We are anticipating a large influx of folks who are laid off or whose organizations have shut down who have never been in need before,” Sarber said.
Right now, about 50% of guests are new to the programs each month.
Sarber said over the course of the last few months they have seen a number of donations coming in, and a well-staffed volunteer base of 300. He even said that CCS met their budget and so far, October, November, and December have been one of the best seasons for monetary donations they’ve ever had, but they’re concerned.
“People are giving to us through their time, talent, and treasure, but come Jan. 2, Jan. 15, thinking will slow down, but the need does not stop,” he said. “We are anticipating a dramatic increase in need starting the first of the year and we will need help to meet that need whether it is financial or whether it is food.”
He explained that while food donations are always beneficial, cash donations can be more because the pantry can leverage a dollar six times over by buying by the pallet.
“We will be challenging the community to do both food and monetary donations because it’s what we will be needing through the new year and beyond,” he said. “We do a lot with very little.”
To help meet the need and build out, CCS is also overhauling an old garage to support a teen gardening program and offer additional nonperishable food storage. The cost is estimated at $350,000.
CCS will be closed Monday but open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday open to year-end donations. To donate to them, visit www.givetoccs.com or visit churchcommunityservices.org and click on the donate button.