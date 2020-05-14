MISHAWAKA — Christopher Davis, a signal maintainer for Norfolk Southern Railroad, will challenge Jackie Walorski for the 2nd District U.S. House Republican nomination in the June 2 primary election.
He announced his candidacy earlier this week.
“I am familiar with what it means to be a Hoosier. My decision to run emanates from my ability to identify with the needs of neighbors, co-workers, and the community,” Davis said in his statement. “Our congressional district is full of middle class, hardworking people just like myself. Who better to represent this district than someone who can relate to the everyday challenges the average person faces. This campaign represents the everyday worker, small business owner, and the Hoosiers who feel like they are not getting the representation they deserve. I know that we are in uncertain economic times, that is why I will not accept any donations for this primary challenge against Jackie Walorski.”
Walorski was first elected to the House in 2012.
“Our country faces real issues such as ballooning deficits, Medicare and Social Security insolvency, student loan debt, climate change, growing health care costs and aging infrastructure. Current members of Congress have failed to act, but I, as your representative, will not be passive about these issues. I intend to meet with my community, listen to their concerns and bring their issues to the forefront so that we can continue to preserve our Hoosier state and country. I call this campaign “Fighting For Us.”
