GOSHEN — Christmas tree pickups will begin in Goshen next week.
Street Commissioner David Gibbs told the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety the annual program will run from Jan. 6 through the end of the month, Jan. 31. Residents can leave their Christmas trees at the curbs of their homes for street department personnel to collect.
The trees must be stripped of lights, decorations, tinsel and strands, a message on the city’s website shows. The street department also says not to leave artificial trees or other decorations along curbs.
For more information, call the Goshen Street Department at 533-9711 or email Streets@goshencity.com.
Meanwhile, utility work could close an alley downtown later this week and cause some power outages.
Leslie Biek, civil traffic engineer for the city, told the board NIPSCO will possibly close the alley behind 110 N. Main St., north of Lincoln Avenue, Thursday for a pole relocation project.
Power outages could occur over the weekend, she said, and business owners there have been contacted.
