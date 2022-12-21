Christmas traditions vary with family and culture, but serve as a way to connect generations.
Recently, three people shared their different holiday traditions.
Karrie Hartman grew up in Milford but moved to Goshen in 2011. She shared that she has many Christmas traditions with her family. One of which is that each year everyone in her family gets a new ornament.
“Everyone gets a new ornament when we put the tree up each year so that when they venture out on their own one day, they’ll have a start on tree decorations and a little piece of home,” she said.
Another tradition that her family does every year is one that started when she was young with cousins.
“Hide the Pickle is a game where you hide a pickle-shaped ornament on the tree and others have to hunt for it," Hartman said. "I think it’s a German tradition, but I’m not positive. I used to play it with my cousins when I was younger and then my cousin got me my own pickle,” Hartman said.
The last tradition that the Hartman family practices annually is a nontraditional “fancy” dinner that was started with her children.
“We just decided as a family that we wanted to have a 'fancy' Christmas dinner a couple of years ago, so I thrifted dishes and things to make a nice table setting," Hartman said. "We make a big turkey dinner, and everyone is usually too tired to dress up, so we have our formal candlelit dinner in our PJ's."
She expressed that these traditions among a few others carry a lot of weight for her, because of the impact they had on her and the impact she hopes they have on her children and their children to come.
“I’m a big fan of family history, so these are small ways that I can share the past with them,” Hartman said.
Maricela Garcia Martinez is from the island of Puerto Rico, which she shared is also called the Island of Enchantment, and has been in Goshen for the last five years.
She explained that in Puerto Rico Christmas is celebrated as early as November and is a season that she believes most Puerto Ricans think is the most enjoyable and beautiful season.
“Most people put up their tree Christmas in November and they keep it in February and there are lights in all the houses announcing that Christmas is here,” Garcia Martinez said.
In Garcia Martinez’s culture, food is a huge piece of holiday traditions. She shared that for Christmas she makes traditional meals with her family.
“Families get together to eat traditional meals such as roast suckling pig on the charcoal stick," she said. "We also make our traditional rice with pigeon peas and potato salad, pasta salad, pickled plantains, and our traditional desserts which are majarete, tembleque, and sweet rice."
Lastly, a tradition that she celebrates with her son and daughter that is not commonly recognized in the United States is Día de los Santos Reyes (Day of Holy Kings). She compared it to the United States version of Santa with milk and cookies and carrots for the reindeer.
“We have a tradition that is not commonly celebrated here in the USA, and it is Los Santos de Kings which is celebrated on Jan. 6," Garcia Martinez said. "The children on the 5th in the afternoon go with their empty shoe box or the one they get and cut grass for the camels of the Holy Kings and put it under the tree with water. On the 6th (of) January in the early morning, the kings arrive with their camels and eat the grass. ... and the kings leave other gifts for (the children) under the Christmas tree."
Daisy Gaspar Loera, originally from Chicago shares that Goshen has been her home since 2005. She said her Christmas traditions start on Dec. 16.
“The nine days leading up to the 24th of December were Posadas. They start on Dec. 16 and end on the night of the 24th," Gaspar Loera said. "Posadas consist of a short procession where a child is dressed as an angel who leads the group to a chosen house. The hosts finally let the group come in and there may be a short prayer and lots of good food. It also consists of breaking a piñata, which is the shape of a star to symbolize the star that led the Three Wise Men.”
She explained that in the last several years her Christmas traditions have become a little simpler than when she was a child. However, since having a daughter she has considered bringing back some older traditions.
“As I have been growing, my Christmas traditions have become simpler," she said. "But still on the 24th, we usually make tamales … go to an afternoon or evening service and then sit to have dinner in the evening. We exchange gifts and finally place the baby Jesus on the Nativity scene. Now that I have my own child, we are starting to think about having Posadas with friends and family again.”
Gaspar Loera shared that traditions mean a lot not only to her but are also a way for her to celebrate and share her culture with those that she loves and spends the holidays with.
“Traditions have meant a time to gather and celebrate. It has been a time to love and laugh," she said. "As a child, it was a time to learn too because we acted the Bible story through the Posadas. These traditions are part of my culture, and they may change somewhat as I am growing and living away from my family in Mexico."
Captions:
1. The Hartman family will soon be celebrating the holiday season with their annual “fancy dinner” in their pajamas. Photo provided by Karrie Hartman.
2. “Hide the Pickle” is a game that Karrie Hartman and her family play together every year as one of their many Christmas Traditions. Photo provided by Karrie Hartman.
3. Daisy Gasper Loera shared a photo of the Star shaped pinata that pays a part in one of her Christmas traditions. Photo provided by Daisy Gasper Loera.
4. Singing and placing a baby Jesus in the nativity scene is one of several Christmas Traditions for the Gasper Loera family. Photo provided by Daisy Gasper Loera.