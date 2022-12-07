NAPPANEE — When donating for Toys for Tots this year, don’t forget about the teenagers.
Toys for Tots boxes are out now throughout Elkhart County.
One of the locations where toys will be distributed is Family Christian Development Center, 107 E. Marion St., Nappanee, and they need community support to ensure that everyone has a joyous holiday season.
“We always have books. We have hats and coats, and we have blankets or quilts for everybody,” said executive director of FCDC Mark Mikel.
Mikel explained that there are certain groups less likely to receive enough gifts.
“The group that usually gets neglected is the high school kids,” he said. “Everybody likes buying the cute little stuffed animals and toys and games for the infants and toddlers and the elementary-age kids and that’s usually what we get in the boxes.”
Teen donations for girls can range from jewelry and makeup to press-on nails and slippers.
“Pajama pants go big when we have those,” Mikel said.
For teen boys, a popular item is college and professional athletics gear. Mikel added that while the FCDC does get support from the National Honors Society, more is always needed. There is also a need for coats, especially coats in teen sizes.
“We are seeing a bigger need this year,” Mikel said. “The food pantry is bigger than we’ve ever been.”
Mikel recalled during a recent food pantry collection last week, 86 people attended. It’s almost triple last year at this time when Mikel said on a busy day they would have seen about 30 to 35 people. Last week they gave out over 100 turkeys or gift cards for turkeys.
Numbers for the Christmas Jubilee are up this year too. Parents must register at the FCDC or through Wa-Nee schools if their children attend the district.
“We’re getting many calls every day — at least a half a dozen a day on people enquiring how to register to get their kids signed up,” he said. “We are seeing a big need again.”
Nappanee takes Toys for Tots distribution to another level. Volunteers are an appreciated addition in order to help sort toys by age group, set up the gymnasium and help shop.
“There’s a number of jobs that need to be done,” Mikel said. “Everything from walking along with parents while they’re shopping to help them either manage the cart or carry bags out to the car. We’ve got a group that’s going to help us clean up and reorganize for when parents go shopping. The other thing is we’ve got a group from a church that comes in and serves cookies and hot chocolate to parents while they’re waiting, and if somebody just wants to come in and sit with and chat with parents that would be something welcome as well.
This year’s Christmas Jubilee will be held on from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 10 at Family Christian Development Center, located at 107 E. Marion Street in Nappanee.
For more information, visit www.thecenternappanee.org.