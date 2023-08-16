GOSHEN — Christan music band Authorsland will take the stage at the Goshen Theater this Saturday.
Founded in August 2022, the band’s mission includes writing songs from not from an emotional viewpoint, but to show who Christ is, and how followers can express and represent him in today’s society, a news release stated. Already, Authorsland has released to singles in both English and Spanish, “The Kingdom of God” and “Make A Way.”
The show, the band’s first musical production, “Inhabited,” will be in Goshen begins at 7:30 p.m.
For more information or to check out the band’s musical collection, search all social media at @authorslandmusic or email authorslandmusic@gmail.com.