SOUTH BEND — A federal grand jury has indicted five Elkhart men on charges they robbed and shot a South Bend man a few months ago.
Marco Fernandez, 24, Jose Trigo, 20, Juanito Gould, 24, Carlos Reyes, 20, and Emmanuel Martinez-Guevara, 20, are each charged with robbery affecting interstate commerce and using a firearm while committing a violent crime after a grand jury returned the indictment in a federal court Wednesday in South Bend.
The five, as members of a group called ChoppaBoyz in Elkhart, are accused of working together to rob a man and woman at a home in South Bend in June. Four of them are also suspected of robbing two people in Utah.
In South Bend, four of the men allegedly busted into a house June 9 in the 900 block of East Ewing Street while carrying guns and disguised as police, including wearing raid helmets and bullet-resistant vests. The fifth stayed outside as a driver or lookout, an investigator said in the probable cause affidavit in the case
One of the suspects shot the homeowner in the leg, and a woman was tied up while the crew sought a safe. They also allegedly pistol-whipped the victims and struck them with other objects, leaving the woman with severe injuries. The men later fled the home with a safe, drugs, money, jewelry and a handgun, the affidavit shows.
The victims, whose identities were not provided, named Fernandez and Gould as potential suspects as they’d been to the house before. Particularly, Fernandez’s voice and gray suede shoes were recognized, the affidavit reads. And a gun that was taken was one Gould had allegedly traded to the homeowner, according to the affidavit.
The investigator noted the victim admitted selling drugs out of his house. Police, as they searched the house, said they found bags of cocaine, marijuana and prescription pills. The substances were apparently overlooked during the robbery, the affidavit shows.
Nearly three weeks later, Reyes and Martinez-Guevara were arrested following a police pursuit in Cedar City, Utah. They, along with Gould and Fernandez, are accused of robbing two people outside a hotel the morning of June 26. One of the victims was struck in the head with a pistol, and the suspects stole a backpack purportedly carrying $280,000 in cash, according to the affidavit and a news release on the Cedar City Police Department’s Facebook page.
Reyes and Martinez-Guevara remain jailed in Cedar City, facing charges of robbery, assault and resisting law enforcement. A warrant is still active there for Fernandez and Gould’s arrest, police said.
Martinez-Guevara was identified as the one who shot the South Bend victim. Gould was identified as the driver outside, according to the affidavit.
Trigo and Fernandez were picked up in Michigan City on Aug. 13, a day before the case was filed. Police also heard and gathered evidence the group bought a power saw from a Menards store so they could cut into the safe, the affidavit shows.
The investigator, in the document, described the ChoppaBoyz as a group that sells T-shirts in Elkhart, as well as ballistic plate carriers for bullet-resistant vests.
The indictment on robbery affecting interstate commerce charge against the suspects runs under the federal Hobbs Act. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2016 robberies and attempted robberies of drug dealers can be prosecuted under the act since the crime affects commerce.
