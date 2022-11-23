GOSHEN — The wait is over. Chipotle opened its newest location Wednesday, located at 2225 Rieth Blvd. in the parking lot of Lowe's.
The location will be open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. The first five people in line received complimentary Chipotle Goods merchandise.
The new restaurant features a Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane, that allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.
Also, the Goshen location is hiring. Across the U.S., there are on average 25 jobs per location, with benefits.