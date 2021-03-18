ELKHART — The annual Children’s Resale event is scheduled to take place at the RV Hall of Fame Event Center, 21565 Executive Pkwy., Elkhart, March 26 and 27.
Set up will begin this Monday and will extend through to the public sale. There is no admission fee.
There will be 17,000 square feet of sale items, all on one level at the event center.
According to information provided by Resale organizers, “After a successful November 2020 sale with numerous Elkhart County Health Department approved safety precautions, the Resale is once again ready to tackle this ‘Essential’ Resale for the benefit of the community.“
By selecting only the “essentials” for children for this sale means that Michiana kids will have access to summer clothing, swimwear, jackets, shoes, along with socks and even underwear, the information provided reads.
Large items accepted for babies and toddlers will also be provided at this sale including cribs, strollers, swings, furniture, dolls houses, tool benches, bathtubs, potty seats, and highchairs etc. Multi-piece crib sets and all-sized comforters will be accepted for this sale.
The Resale will continue to hold off on tabletop items such as toys, books, arts and crafts, electronics, puzzles, games, other bedding, and home décor that require too much handling both for the committee and the community, the release reads.
“We have added to our current seller list just because summer items are smaller and take up less space on our racks,” says Resale Coordinator Sarah Freitas. “The addition of our ‘Young Men’s Shop’ will be a wonderful advantage for boys that have aged out of the 0-18 sizes but are still in school and in need of clothing and shoes.”
Freitas added, “Masks or some type of face shield will still be required for admission to our sale this year. Community shop hours have been extended to give everyone ample time to get in and get out with their needed ‘essential’ items for their families.”
Freitas said she is confident in the safety of everyone involved in this Resale.
Additional information is available on Facebook pages under Children’s Resale and at the group’s website www.thechildrensresale.com
NOTE FROM ORGANIZERS: Masks will be required for shoppers and volunteers. Children younger than 11 are asked not to attend, unless they remain in a stroller or carrier. Anyone who has symptoms, tested positive for COVID in the past 14 days, anyone who has been in contact with someone with COVID in the past 14 days, anyone who has been tested and is awaiting results for COVID testing, and anyone who is part of the vulnerable population is asked not to attend the event.
