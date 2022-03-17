Children’s Resale to celebrate 15 years

ELKHART — The Annual Children’s Resale will take place March 25-26.
The event will take place at the RV Hall Of Fame Event Center, 21565 Executive Parkway, according to a news release.
Hours will be 4 to 8 p.m., March 25, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., March 26.
“Celebrating 15 years of serving our community is a gigantic milestone and worth celebrating,” the release stated. “Fifteen years of Resales that have ‘recycled’ thousands of infant/children’s clothing and toy items in additional to so many strollers, cribs, and even tennis shoes. Children’s Resale is excited to report that the Resale is back to full, operating procedures with a COVID take a way being open to the public both Friday evening and Saturday. This will allow ample time for our shoppers to focus on the needs of their families.”
Additional information is available on Facebook under Children’s Resale and at www.thechildrensresale.com
