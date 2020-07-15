WARSAW — A 5-year-old boy nearly drowned while swimming in a lake in Warsaw Tuesday evening.
Emergency responders were called to Pike Lake around 7:15 p.m. after the boy had disappeared while swimming in a public area near the shore, Indiana conservation officers said in a news release, citing witnesses. The boy's name has not been released.
A family member found the boy in about 5 feet of water near a public swimming pier. Responders performed CPR and provided aid to resuscitate the child, the release shows.
The boy was taken first to Kosciusko Community Hospital, and he was then airlifted to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. The release states he’s currently undergoing treatment there.
Conservation officers are investigating the incident.
