GOSHEN — A Goshen man, who was convicted of child solicitation in 2020, was jailed on a warrant for probation violation Monday.
Arrested by Goshen police was Gilberto Garcia, 23, 2607 Lismore Drive.
According to court documents, Garcia pleaded guilty to a Level 5 felony of child solicitation on Sept. 3, 2020. He was sentenced to four years at the Indiana Department of Corrections with two years suspended. The court also designated Michiana Community Corrections as an alternative place of incarceration for the two-year executed portion of Garcia's sentence.
On Thursday, MCC filed a statement with the court saying Garcia had violated his probation. A warrant was issued Friday.
THE CASE
Garcia allegedly sent explicit messages via SnapChat to an account belonging to a girl younger than age 14 in June 2019, according to details provided by Elkhart County police in a probable cause affidavit. The girl’s father told investigators he and another person sought to trap Garcia and messaged him posing as the victim and an older cousin, leading him to believe they were aged 15 and 19.
Garcia then allegedly arranged to meet the two for a nighttime sexual encounter at Prairie View Elementary School in Goshen. When that night came, Garcia encountered police at the school instead and allegedly said he didn’t know the victim’s true age, according to the affidavit.
During an interview, detectives said Garcia admitted using a fake SnapChat account to message the victim and had lied about his age. He said he believed he was chatting with a 15- and a 19-year-old, and claimed he just wanted to have sex with the adult-aged female on the account. Yet he acknowledged sexting the girl he believed was 15, including arranging the face-to-face meeting, according to the affidavit.
Garcia was charged in Elkhart County Superior Court 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.