ELKHART — A child drowned Tuesday night on the north side of Elkhart. The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.
Officers of the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the 52000 block of Brookstream Circle at around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of a missing 2-year-old.
After an extensive search, deputies located the child submerged in a pond near the property at around 7:20 p.m.
The child was transported to Elkhart General Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. A forensic autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, at which time Mark Daggy, unit commander of the Elkhart County Homicide Unit, said the unit will know how to proceed.
“Just because there’s a death doesn’t mean it's criminal.” Daggy said “We investigate all child deaths no matter what. A lot of the deaths we respond to could be accidental. Just because we investigate it doesn’t mean there’s going to be charges.”
Daggy also indicated that the office may or may not release the child’s name or family, depending on many factors. He added that in some child death situations, Child Protective Services evaluates a home and family. In some, social media rumors make it difficult for the office to keep the family name private.
“We try to have a little bit of heart,” Daggy said.