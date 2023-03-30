ELKHART — Elkhart County kicked off Child Abuse Prevention Month at CAPS Thursday.
This year’s theme is “Connected Communities.” In collaboration with the Department of Child Services and The Source at Oaklawn, CAPS hosted its annual Rally for Kids, bringing together community leaders from across the county to share in a public declaration of support to prevent child abuse and neglect in Elkhart County.
“We know that there is nothing more disruptive or damaging to long-term wellbeing than a child experiencing neglect and abuse,” said President and CEO of CAPS Rebecca Shetler Fast. “We know that the consequences of abuse can be physical issues, mental health issues, teenage pregnancies, high school dropouts, unemployment, homeless, and the list goes on.”
As part of the rally, children countywide submitted artwork to create a gallery at CAPS depicting an adult who they viewed as their Safe Adult.
“We know that every child needs at least one Safe Adult,” Shetler Fast said. “That’s someone who listens carefully to what a child tells them, tells a child ‘I believe you,’ controls their emotional reactions if a child tells them they’ve been hurt or abused, and acts right away to help the child. It can be anyone — it can be a neighbor, a church member, a coach, a friend, an uncle, a grandma, a parent, a stepparent, a foster parent.”
Last month, they received hundreds of pieces of artwork from across the county of Safe Adults.
“We still have work to do, but we see through the eyes of our children, the important role we all play in keeping kids safe,” she added.
There was also a tour of the facility, which included CAPS services such as CASA volunteering, Healthy Families, Triple P Positive Parenting, Child and Family Advocacy Center, The Course, Department of Child Services, Supervised Visitation, Parent Aid and Family Resource Center.
“Child abuse and neglect are preventable,” Shetler Fast said.
Department of Child Services Local Office Director Tamara Perkey told those in attendance that in 2022, Elkhart County’s DCS received 3,279 reports of alleged abuse or neglect. Department of Child Services Local Office Director Tamara Perkey expressed the importance of the community partnership with other organizations to create success. Director of The Source Anna Sawatzky explained how a checklist of seven positive childhood factors can help to bolster adolescents against negative experiences. Three of the seven occur within families, but Sawatzky said four are community-based.
They include the enjoyment of participation in community traditions, a feeling of a sense of belonging in high school, feeling supported by friends, and having at least two nonparent relatives who genuinely cared about the child.
“Through connecting and doing this together, we can have a positive outcome for our children,” she said.
Elkhart County Juvenile Magistrate Elizabeth Bellin reminded that as students are taught “see something, say something,” adults should continue to do the same.
Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson and Nappanee Mayor Phil Jenkins also delivered a joint proclamation declaring April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Elkhart County. Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman was not available.