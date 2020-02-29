GOSHEN — As the short session of the Indiana Legislature comes to its last two weeks, a whirlwind of activity is taking place. Bills concerning sexual assault victims, health care, education and cell phone use were all a part of that flurry and were discussed during Friday morning’s Advocate@8 session at the Goshen Chamber of Commerce.
State Sen. Blake Doriot, R-Syracuse, and state Rep. Christy Stutzman, R-District 49, updated those assembled on bills with which they have been working.
Among the issues was health care, which after their updates, drew some comments from Dr. Daniel Nafziger, the chief medical officer and an infectious disease control specialist for Goshen Health.
He wanted to know if the state legislators have plans to help with the public health infrastructure in the face of what looks like the worldwide spread of the coronavirus.
“I am concerned that it does look like we have a virus that is coming,” Nafziger said. “It seems to spread to two people when one person has it. And it has about a 2% to 3% mortality rate. So, whether a tax structure for the hospital should change or not, we’re going to be relying on hospitals that have been made efficient over many years in terms of not having spare beds, not having extra nurses sitting around twiddling their thumbs, if that ever happened. But we’re facing an unprecedented kind of viral spread.”
Doriot said he’s not sure since he is not on the Legislature’s health committee. “But you’re right,” he told Nafziger. “I guess I want to ask you, because you’re probably the first person that’s actually in infectious diseases that can tell me, I mean, how bad is this? I’ve heard people say ‘oh it’s just a cold’ and I’ve heard it’s just a rough strain of the flu. Of course, the flu kills 50,000 people a year. Where is this at?”
Nafziger said, “So I think for 85% of people, it’s going to be a bad cold. So that’s good news. But there’s probably another 10-12% that are going to be sick enough to wind up in the hospital, or at least that’s the experience in China so far. And then it’s 2% or 3% that are dying. Those people are typically dying after being on a ventilator and spending a significant amount of time in the hospital.
“I think it is going to be a huge additional burden on our health care system, just in terms of cost.”
He said in his world, what seems to scare people the most is bacterial and meningococcal meningitis in a high school. If a school gets a single case of the latter, “everybody is up in arms,” Nafziger said, adding that the mortality rate for that is about 15%. “And that’s about the same mortality rate for someone over age 80 with this virus.”
“I think it’s going to be a pretty serious challenge.”
Also on the health care spectrum, Doriot said one of the number one things legislators want to do is get started on the “runaway costs of health care.”
“Evidently, we are doing something right,” he said. “We’re trying to get transparency going so that we have no surprises. You go in and you get a price from the hospital — this is what my surgery’s going to cost, and all of a sudden you’re getting a bill from an anesthesiologist group and all this. We need to know what it is right up front, so we know what we’re going to have to pay, and that seems to be moving forward very fast.”
Other health care issues legislators are working on are health care nonprofits. Hospital have and will likely continue to receive nonprofit status, Doriot explained. However, when hospitals start buying out private practices and those practices become nonprofits, communities start losing money.
“Cities have to run with less, the schools get jammed up against the circuit breaker. If we have more property that can be taxed for property tax then the schools have more money, the cities have more money, and I think we’re going to get that worked out,” he said.
SEXUAL ASSAULT VICTIMS’ RIGHTS
“Day before yesterday, my sexual assault victims’ rights bill, we had thought we had worked out all of the fiscal problems on it. Right before the House committee met, state police threw a million dollar fiscal on us,” Doriot said. “The million dollar number is basically, we call it ‘the shot in the dark.’ They don’t really know so they say it costs a million dollars.
“Three representatives rallied pre-meeting and got the bill to a point where it’s going to do some good. They got the fiscal off. “Superintendent Carter was not pleased with the text I sent him and they met with me and apologized that things were late and there were miscommunications,” Doriot said. “We’re going to move forward.”
The bill basically allows a sexual assault victim to have a counselor or social worker present during the investigatory process, which can include a rape test or being questioned.
Doriot explained that there are a few places legislators had to be careful in their crafting of the legislation. One of them is that while an exam is going on, the counselors have to be trained to not say anything other than explaining to the victim that they are there for them but cannot talk to them. If they speak, he explained, the counselors could lose the “heresay exception.” A sexual assault nurse can be talking and hearing things that the victim is saying and that is admissible in court with the heresay exception, Doriot said.
When he gets back Monday and sees how the bill actually looks, “we’ll be in a good place.”
EDUCATION
Doriot and Stutzman touched on education during their talks.
One of those bills concerns Amish students and was requested by Middlebury school officials.
Stutzman’s HB1305 passed a Senate committee. It will allow a school’s graduation rate not to include students who leave school after completing the 10th grade who have two statements that they are leaving for religious reasons.
One is a statement from a parent who states they have a sincere religious belief against the taking of a photograph and that the student will be withdrawing from school after completing the 10th grade to complete a career pathway certification or due to the parent’s deeply held religious belief.
A second statement would be from a member of the clergy of the religious organization of which the parent is a member regarding the prohibition of photography of members of the religious organization. The bill also requires at least one parent of the student to provide proof that the parent has been issued a photo exempt driver’s license or identification card.
Stutzman said she would love to see the exemption go up to the 11th and 12th grades, so students have a chance at more education and work training.
Stutzman said she is also working and pushing for the consolidation of testing.
“These teachers and kids need some type of relief,” she said.
HANDS OFF
Of House Bill 1070, Doriot said, “Ladies and gentlemen, it’s time to put your phones down while you’re driving. … We’re having too many accidents.” He said people have yelled at him, saying the bill violates their rights. “In this case, I don’t care,” he said. “It’s time we start saving lives.”
According to Doriot, the bill allows for hands-free phone use, or if your phone is mounted the screen can be touched to get it started.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.