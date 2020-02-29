Indiana House Rep. Christy Stutzman, center, speaks to the audience during Advocate@8 at the Goshen Chamber of Commerce Friday morning. To her left is chamber president Nick Kieffer and to her right is state Sen. Blake Doriot.

Indiana House Rep. Christy Stutzman, center, speaks to the audience during Advocate@8 at the Goshen Chamber of Commerce Friday morning. To her left is chamber president Nick Kieffer and to her right is state Sen. Blake Doriot.