SHIPSHEWANA — A number of chickens died in a Thursday barn fire in Shipshewana.
Shipshewana Fire Department Chief Lyle Wingard said Friday that the call for the blaze, at 4220 N. Ind. 5, came in at 7:53 p.m.
"It was fully engulfed by the time crews got there," Wingard said, adding that the number of chickens who died is unknown, and that the barn had hay inside it as well.
There were no human injuries in the blaze, but there was some heat damage to surrounding buildings.
"Our guys were on scene withing six minutes," Wingard said. "The did a good job of getting water on the fire quickly. We also had mutual aid requests from three area departments that was also very helpful for us."
Wingard added that as of Friday afternoon the fire remained under investigation.