Chicago man charged after Kosciusko pursuit

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — A Chicago man is facing a criminal charge following a pursuit which ended in Kosciusko County.
Merieal Tolbert, 28, was taken into custody on charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of a stolen vehicle, according to an Indiana State Patrol news release.
At approximately 11:52 a.m. Thursday, ISP Trooper Jeff Wampler attempted to stop a gray 2018 Chrysler 300 after it failed to move over or slow down, as required by law, as it passed by him on a traffic stop westbound on US-30, just west of CR 500 W.
"When Wampler caught up to the Chrysler he was able to determine that the license plate did not match the Chrysler," the release said. "When he turned on his red and blue emergency lights on his unmarked Dodge Charger the driver of the Chrysler refused to stop and sped up to speeds of over 100 miles per hour as it continued westbound on US-30, eventually entering Marshall County."
A trooper was successfully able to deploy a tire deflation device (Stop Sticks) near Iris Road, flattening both driver side tires. This did not stop the driver of the Chrysler and the suspect continued to flee westbound. Troopers and deputies with the Marshall County Sheriffs Office again deployed Stop Sticks near King Road, deflating the front passenger tire, the release said.
The suspect continued to flee westbound while driving on three rims, the struck another set of stop sticks near the overpass for SR-17 but continued to flee westbound.
"Near Oak Road, the driver of the Chrysler tried to pass a semi on the right side and lost control of the Chrysler," the release said. "The Chrysler went into the ditch to the right, hitting two signs and rolling onto the roof."
Tolbert was transported to a local hospital to be medically cleared before being taken to the Kosciusko County Jail.
