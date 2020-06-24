Have you ever parked under a tree during hot weather, only to discover a few hours later some sticky sap is dripping from the tree? Do you have outdoor furniture, a swing set or a sidewalk that gets covered with black, sticky goop during the summer? If so, you have been a victim of a scale insect.
Scales are a large and diverse group of insects. They vary a lot in size (from 1⁄16- to ⅜-inch across) and appearance, but they all grow beneath a waxy covering that resembles a fish scale, hence the common name. This covering protects the insect underneath by shedding water (and pesticides), as well as providing a barrier from other species that might want to eat them. The waxy coating might be oval, dome-shaped, oyster shell-shaped, resemble small mussels, or have a fluffy cotton candy-like coating.
Most people don’t realize they are looking at an animal when they see a scale insect. Female scales are usually immobile, are wingless and often with no visible legs or antennae. They don’t even look like an animal. The seldom-seen male scale looks somewhat like a tiny gnat but doesn’t have mouthparts and cannot feed. Females lay eggs under their bodies, which hatch into the first instars, called crawlers, which do have legs and are mobile.
Crawlers are smaller than a pinhead. They move around searching for a favorable spot to settle down to feed and begin producing their distinctive scale. Some species are moved by wind to settle on other plants. As they grow, most female scales lose their legs and are sedentary as adults; only a few species have the ability to move after the crawler stage.
Most species are restricted to particular host plants or plant groups, and some are serious crop pests. They feed by sucking plant sap through their long, needle-like mouthparts, six to eight times longer than the insect itself.
Many also excrete sticky honeydew, which supports the growth of sooty mold. Sooty mold is a black-colored fungus; when it coats the top side of leaves, that interferes with photosynthesis and makes the plants unattractive and yellow.
There are two categories of scales: soft scales and armored scales. Soft scales are round to oval, dome shaped, and ⅛- to ¼-inch long when mature. Immature scales start out light in color and darken at maturity. Many resemble miniature tortoise shells. Fifty to 2000 eggs or live young, depending on the species, are produced in or beneath the female’s body. The eggs hatch in one to three weeks. The pale, newly-hatched nymphs are the mobile crawler stage but, after finding a suitable part of the plant, they settle down for the remainder of their lives.
The nymphs go through three stages of growth. A waxy scale covering is produced over the female after she becomes an adult, so it is important to control the scales before they become an adult. They generally overwinter as immature, fertilized females.
Soft scales are usually found on the undersides of leaves and stems. A heavy infestation will cause yellowed leaves, distorted foliage especially at the growing tips, twig dieback, or defoliation. However, soft scales can be a nuisance long before there are any visible symptoms. Large amounts of honeydew excreted by the scales will make the plants and everything around or under them sticky and attracts ants, bees, wasps, and flies. A dark fungus called sooty mold grows on sweet honeydew, blackening anything where the honeydew is deposited.
Armored scales get their name from the hard, waxy covering over the body. Armored scales are generally smaller than soft scales (1⁄16- to ⅛-inch long). Armored scales are more easily overlooked than soft scales, especially when the scales match the color of the bark of their host plant.
Armored scales are generally found on lower leaf surfaces and stems, often forming thick crusts. Plant injury caused by armored scale feeding is similar to that of soft scales but they tend to have a greater impact on their host than soft scales do. Toxins injected while feeding on leaf tissue kills cells around the feeding site, causing a yellow or brown halo, and heavy feeding can disrupt nutrient flow enough to cause in premature leaf drop or branches to die. No honeydew is produced, however, so sooty mold is not a problem.
Controlling scales can be difficult. Weather and natural enemies, such as lady beetles and parasitic wasps usually keep scale insects in check, but if numbers become excessive, management may be required.
For lightly-infested houseplants, most of the scales can be removed with a soft-bristled toothbrush or cotton swab dipped in either soapy water or 70 percent isopropyl alcohol. Thoroughly washing the leaves with a mild detergent solution (being careful to avoid wetting the soil) may also work. This will also wash off honeydew and dislodge crawlers. Inspect the plants closely at weekly intervals, and repeat the procedure as necessary (probably several times). If a plant is heavily infested, disposing of it may be the best solution, although that may not be an option for a valuable or cherished plant.
Chemical control is often the most effective way to combat large-scale infestations in the landscape. Because of the waxy coverings, chemical control measures should be aimed at unprotected crawlers. Accurate identification of the scale species is important in order to know when scale crawlers should be active and treatments should be applied.
Horticultural oils, insecticidal soaps and insecticides, applied at the proper time, and thoroughly across the affected plants, are the primary controls. It is important to note that dead scales do not fall from plants, so it will be necessary to examine plants to determine whether the scales are dead or alive. When crushed, a dead scale will be dry but if the body is juicy or leaves a streak when smeared on a piece of paper, it was alive.
