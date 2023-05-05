GOSHEN — One of two Goshen teens allegedly involved in a shooting at 7-Eleven, 2220 Elkhart Road, April 23, 2022 took the stand in his defense Friday afternoon.
With tear-filled eyes, Leonardo Chavarria, 17, recounted to a jury the incidents leading to the death of 27-year-old Santino Garcia that day. His cousin, who was also allegedly involved, Alejandro Briano, did not.
On that day Chavarria and Briano went to the 7-Eleven gas station. Parked next to them was Garcia’s partner, Fabiola Sanchez. Garcia was inside the gas station waiting to check out when surveillance footage confirms Briano went into the gas station and wandered for a brief time and then went back out to the car.
Chavarria told the jury he’d been cleaning his shoes earlier in that day. Briano had picked Chavarria up to take him to a family cookout, and they stopped for gas. Chavarria was relacing his shoes in the passenger’s seat, when Briano came back to the car.
“When he came out, he told me that Tino was inside,” Chavarria recalled. “When Alejandro opened my door, I stopped lacing my shoe, and my lace got stuck in the door. So I reopened the door to get my lace.”
He didn’t think to close it again after Briano went back to the driver’s seat, and the teen said they waited in silence for about 90 seconds while they waited to get their gas.
When he found out Garcia was inside the store, Chavarria said he was a little tense, but his emotions would increase to fear quickly. He knew his semi-automatic gun was on his right hip, and the magazine was on the left, he said.
Chavarria recounted to the jury that he’d met Garcia before, and not under the best circumstances. Chavarria confirmed to the jury that he had friends and family who were members of the BPC gang, and he believed Garcia was a member of the Vatos Locos gang. Chavarria said he was not a member of BPC, and Garcia’s girlfriend Fabiola Sanchez told the jury Thursday that Garcia was not a member of Vatos Locos.
At the Old Bag Factory on April 24, 2021 Chavarria, 15 at the time, was with his family celebrating his niece’s third birthday at a party of nearly 100 people, he said. Chavarria’s sister, Carla Salazar, told him she had noticed members of Vatos Locos scoping him out, so Chavarria called some friends to give him a ride home. He was chased, and as he was getting into his friend’s car, someone shot at him.
“When I got in the car, we started driving away, and they started shooting behind the car,” Chavarria recalled.
Chavarria was hit by gunfire in the shoulder and was taken to the hospital. Doctors weren’t able to remove the bullet. It should be noted that Garcia was not one of the men involved, as Chavarria knew all of them, and at the time, he didn’t know Garcia.
When the pursuit began, Salazar began running behind the men and thus was later able to serve as a witness to the shooting. When police interviewed Chavarria about the shooting, he said he initially wouldn’t offer comment, but later claimed he saw which of the men actually fired on him.
“Me and my mother, we had a conversation about it, whether I should have done it or not, and I thought it would have been the right thing to do,” he recalled. Prosecutor Vicky Becker alleged that both witnesses in fact identified the wrong person, not even including him in their reports at first.
Goshen Police Department Detective Jason Bailey said he found seven shell casings at the Old Bag Factory. Bailey confirmed to the jury that Chavarria and his sister both did not report certain people involved in the shooting and may have even gotten the shooter wrong. Salazar confirmed to officers and later to the jury that another brother had been in the BPC gang, and Bailey confronted him to ask for more information, but he only informed that Chavarria had been shot during the incident. Bailey also confirmed bullet holes on Chavarria’s getaway vehicle.
A few months later, he said he and his cousins went to the Elkhart County 4-H Fair and he was jumped. Chavarria explained that he was separated from his cousins while waiting in a line at the food court, where he was jumped by three individuals — two he knew, and one he didn’t.
Days later, he saw a video of his cousin he’d gone to the fair with and two other people — one he recognized as the third person who had jumped him. It was Garcia, Chavarria said. In the video, Chavarria said, he heard the name of the person, and looked him up online, in his mind connecting the person he learned was named Santino Garcia with the members of the Vatos Locos gang members who had shot at him at the Old Bag Factory and were also involved in the incident at the fair.
Chavarria, in court, told Becker that the reason he was scared when Garcia appeared at 7-Eleven wasn’t because of the presumed gang affiliation, but because of the past encounter he’d actually had with Garcia at the fair, where Garcia attacked him.
As Garcia exited the store with his groceries, Chavarria saw, through the rearview mirrors, Garcia change direction and thought he was coming to interact with him. Chavarria said he began to get out of the car because he felt he’d be safer on his feet and not sitting in the seat. At that point, surveillance footage shows Garcia a few feet away from the rear bumper of Briano’s car.
“He just looked mad,” Chavarria said. “That’s when I got more concerned. … He says, ‘You ready?’”
Chavarria testified he got out of the car and pulled out his gun in an attempt to get Garcia to leave him alone. But, he said, Garcia instead began charging toward him.
“I was afraid that he was going to take the gun from me,” Chavarria said. At that point, Garcia and Chavarria were in a full blown physical altercation, and Garcia was also holding the gun, he said. Chavarria added he got the magazine out of his other pocket, loaded the gun, and pulled the trigger, while both men were holding onto the gun. Garcia was holding the upper half of the gun, and Chavarria said he had only the magazine. As far as he knew, the bullet didn’t hit him or Garcia.
“It was all happening fast,” Chavarria said. “He was really strong. We were going back and forth.”
Garcia was stronger than him, and Chavarria said he was slipping on a puddle beneath his feet, slowly losing his footing and grip on his gun, so he called out to his cousin, Briano, in the driver’s seat for help.
“He would have took it from me," he said. "He would have shot me. I was scared. I called for my cousin. I told him to help me. I told him to help me. Help me to shoot him. There was gunshots. He let go of my gun. He started running.”
Elkhart County Homicide Unit Detective Matthew Price took the stand in place of Detective Nick McCloughen, who was unavailable for the Friday portion of the trial. He confirmed that during the investigation later, Briano told detectives that he thought someone was shooting at him, so he grabbed his own gun off the center console of the car and began firing.
In the interview with police, Briano is quoted as saying, “Then I hit him, because he was trying to take my cousin’s life. … I don’t know, it all happened so fast. … I heard the shot, and just …”
Price confirmed that Briano said he didn’t know whose gun Chavarria and Garcia were fighting over, but he heard his cousin call out for help, so he responded with action.
Briano did not testify.
As Garcia ran away, Chavarria said he also fired.
“I got a hold of my gun — I raised my gun and I shot,” Chavarria said, tearfully. “It all happened too fast.”
Chavarria said he fired one time, and Garcia yelled something out, but he couldn’t remember what. He and Briano got back in the car and Chavarria got rid of his gun and his car because, he said, he didn’t want to have them anymore.
When he was brought to the homicide unit, Price said it took nearly 40 minutes for Chavarria to begin to admit what had happened. When he began to tell detectives the story, he told police he didn’t know if Garcia had been shot or not.
On Friday, he told the jury that he was sorry for what he did that he wished it never happened, and that he prays every day for forgiveness.
The trial continues Monday with closing arguments, followed by jury deliberations.