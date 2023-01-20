SYRACUSE — Some new programs will join all of the favorite annual programs as part of Chautauqua-Wawasee in 2023.
Mark Knecht, president of Chautauqua-Wawasee, stated in a press release that "after many months of planning, the 2023 programs are now set. All the favorite annual programs are returning, plus a number of new ones. The intent is to balance programs across the four Chautauqua pillars (Arts, Education, Faith and Recreation)."
He gave a snapshot of the programs.
The 2023 season will begin Feb. 10 with the Ball State University Singers, whose newest member is Syracuse’s own Devin Van Lue. The Purdue Varsity Glee Club performs in Syracuse every other year and will return in 2024.
In April, Michael Spath will lead a three-day series to be held in Goshen. The first of the three programs is titled "Religion Before Adam & Eve," followed by "The Creation of Modern Religion," and the third program "Religion: Present & Future." The series explores why understanding religion is important for people's faith today, as they continue to search for meaning and understanding of their place in the universe.
In May, the popular S.S. Lilypad Points of Interest Historical Cruise returns, narrated during Wawasee cruise by local historian Ann Garceau. The Wawasee Fine Arts Festival returns for the ninth year at Oakwood, followed by the annual Taps Across the Water Memorial Day weekend tribute to veterans and those who’ve sacrificed their lives for America’s freedom. To celebrate Independence Day, Abagail Adams and Martha Washington present "First Ladies, First!," performed by Kim Hanley and Carol Spacht, members of the American Historical Theatre. Later the same day, the annual Fort Wayne Philharmonic Patriotic Pops concert will perform on the lawn of the Oakwood Resort Inn.
In July, a new program titled "Wawasee — Walk Down Memory Lane," will be of particular interest to those who have a long history with Syracuse and/or Wawasee. The program will feature three old film clips: a 1937 film cruising around Wawasee’s shoreline, a Spinks Hotel promotion, and short clip of the Chinese Gardens. After viewing the film clips, attendees will have the option (via an open microphone) to share memories. Also, old family home movies will be solicited for showing at a 2024 program.
In August, Chautauqua’s family fun phone videos program returns at the Pickwick with the expectation of a record number of fun clips of dogs, kids, moms, dads and all kind of family silliness. Then, on Labor Day weekend the Digging Through Indiana History 3-Day Series will feature T.J. Honeycutt presenting information about the Treaty of Paradise Spring, and author Lynn Brown will present information from her book "Furs and Fevers." The following week, two Miami Nation Elders, Diane Hunter and Dani Tippman, will talk about the history of Miami people, their stories, and their use of plants as food and medicine.
November features two programs: We all say we love nature, but "Does Nature Love You Back?" Cliff Kindy, John Edgerton and Dani Tippman will facilitate a workshop exploring how plants teach us, feed us and heal us, and provide plants to touch, smell and maybe taste. The 2023 season ends with the annual community favorite Old Fashioned Christmas in Oakwood.
Stay in touch with Chautauqua at www.chqw.org or ChautauquaWawasee on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, or get added to their e-newsletter list.