SYRACUSE — Chautauqua-Wawasee has partnered with several local churches and organizations to present a special three-part faith series titled “Religion: Where It Came From, Where It’s Heading, and How It Continues to Change the World” on April 13, 20 and 27 at the Jennings Auditorium at Greencroft Village, 1721 Greencroft Blvd., Goshen.
The speaker, Michael Spath, holds a Doctor of Ministry degree in the New Testament and a Ph.D. in Historical Theology. He is the founder and executive director of the Indiana Center for Middle East Peace.
The first program on April 13 is titled “Religion Before Adam and Eve” and will take place from 7-8:30 p.m. Spath will discuss the appearance of religion around 200,000 years ago as well as the first expressions of religious thinking in human burial sites, cave art and figurines 100,000-15,000 years ago.
The second program on April 20, “The Creation of Modern Religion: Where Our Faith and Values Were Born,” highlights the Axil Age when modern religion was born in India, China, Persia and the Eastern Mediterranean from the eighth to third century B.C. This program is scheduled for 7-8:30 p.m.
The final program in this religious series will be “Religion Present and Future and What it Means to be Human,’’ on April 27 from 7-8:30 p.m. Spath will discuss how globalism, rapid technological advancement and artificial intelligence are changing us and what the moral implications of such advancements are for our faith.
“This session closes the three-part series by exploring our own understanding of what it means to be human, how our environment and personal biographies have played a role in that understanding, and the future of faith and religion,” Spath said.
“People are drawn to a faith series because humans are meaning-making creatures,” he said. “Some people find meaning through traditional religion and others through different quests. The search for meaning is the central characteristic of what it means to be human. My definition of religion is that which creates meaning, identity, value and community.”
After each program, there will be an opportunity for small group conversation as well as questions and answers. The programs are free and open to the public.