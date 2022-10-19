GOSHEN — The stakes are high at Goshen Theater this week. Final rehearsals for the theater’s first in-house production are underway.
“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” will take the Miller Auditorium stage Oct. 20-23, bringing to life an old childhood favorite spanning multiple generations.
The Broadway musical, with music and lyrics by Clark Gesner, is a 1967 production with additional music and lyrics added by Andrew Lippa in 1999, and additional dialogue by Michael Mayer. The musical is based on Charles M. Schulz’s original Peanuts gang. The Goshen Theater performance is directed by Robert Tombari with musical direction by Marcia Yost.
“We’re using comics and different things,” said Tombari. “We have these characters coming to life on stage.”
Everyone knows the Peanuts characters, he said — Lucy, Schroeder, Snoopy, Linus, Sally, and of course, Charlie Brown. The musical recounts the lives of the classic characters over a period of time through a series of vignettes or cartoon panels as they come to life.
“It’s not a normal traditional story that you’ll see on stage,” Tombari said. “It’s a collection of short scenes that come together and explore the life of the Peanuts characters.”
Things are mostly as expected — Sally fights with her teacher about grades, and Schroeder is all about the music.
“Then there’s a whole number on book reports and how they have to write a book report in 100 words on Peter Rabbit and we’re talking about adults playing these kids talking about how difficult it is to write a report in 100 words,” Tombari added.
Charlie Brown himself, Ben Ganger, spoke on this, as a graduate of Goshen College.
“Charlie has a line, ‘How do they expect us to write a book report of any quality in just two days?’ I remember feeling like that,” Ganger said. “It’s also fun since I was a student of Marcia Yost when I was in high school and Charlie says, ‘I’ll start this report tomorrow,’ and rehearsing this is like I remember, giving pretty much the same speech to myself for a couple of assignments in Yost’s classes.”
The storyline follows much of the experiences of the Peanuts characters on a daily basis, with nods to several pivotal plot points throughout the comics and television movies.
“There’s a couple of songs that Schroeder leads. There’s an entire scene where they have a glee club where they’re singing ‘Home on the Range’ and it goes about as well as you’d think it would with 5- and 8-year-olds,” Tombari said. “And of course, Snoopy has to fight the Red Baron.”
With a cast ranging from teens to seasoned professionals, but no 8-year-olds, learning to tell the story of Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang through the eyes of the children that they are was no small task for the actors.
“Something we’ve been working on toward the end of the rehearsal process is your characters are children,” Ganger said. “There’s a few lines that Charlie has that if I’m reading them as a 28-year-old man it’s easy to read a little more snark into them that there’s no way Charlie meant.”
Ganger’s family got the newspaper until he was in middle school, so he knows his Peanuts.
“I have a lot of memories of going to the B section to look at the comics page every time we got the paper in the mornings,” he said. “I read those comics a lot growing up, and also (watched) the TV specials. The Great Pumpkin was a big favorite growing up in the Ganger household.”
The cast consists of Ben Ganger as Charlie Brown; Leif Billings as Schroeder; Matthew Manley as Snoopy and also the choreographer; Louis Holbrook as Linus, Kiersten Friesner as Sally; Irish Cortez as Lucy; and April Pollock and Skye Steury as ensemble, which was added to create a fuller chorus.
Ganger says despite playing a cast of children, the show is not just for kids.
“There’s something in here for everyone,” he said.
It’s the first show produced in-house at the theatre, but there are hopes for more in the future, depending on how it’s received.
“I really do love this whole show,” Tombari said. “Right now it just ‘Let’s show the community what we can do with Charlie Brown first, and then let’s see what the community wants to see.’ It’s not just about what we can do at the theater. It’s about what the community wants to see.”
There will be four opportunities to see the show this weekend. Thursday through Saturday, the show will be at 7 p.m., and there will be a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. at the Goshen Theater, 216 S. Main St., Goshen. Tickets are $15.
Goshen News and Fables Book are sponsors for the event.