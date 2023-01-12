GOSHEN — Some notable changes could be on their way to Goshen’s transit service.
During a special open house at the Goshen Public Library Thursday afternoon, members of the Michiana Area Council of Governments and the South Bend Public Transportation Corporation invited members of the public to review and comment on the final phase of the CONNECT Transit Plan study, which outlines recommendations for changes and improvements to the transit service over the next 10 years.
Known as CONNECT: Moving Communities Together, the plan is a collaborative regional transit initiative which aims to do the following:
• Evaluate the existing fixed-route Interurban Trolley and Transpo networks;
• Consider a range of options to design an improved transit network;
• Engage the public, stakeholders and elected officials in a conversation around trade-offs between different goals and priorities for transit to guide the process; and
• Develop a 10-year plan for improvements to the transit network guided by the engagement process and data analysis.
“So, today we are currently wrapping up our CONNECT Transit Plan Study, and this has been a multi-phase, roughly 18-month process where we started with a Concepts Phase, where we went and basically took a deep dive at the system, at a lot of demographic data, looked at the current network and tried to get ourselves a baseline before we went into the Choices Phase,” said Jeremiah Cox, regional transit planner with MACOG. “In the Choices Phase, we proposed four very different networks to the community, one of which was prioritizing ridership, running more frequent service along a few corridors, versus coverage, which was running less service along more corridors.
“Frequency really is something that we as transportation planners think a lot about, because the difference between you being able to leave your house every 60 minutes — so, picture you have a garage door that only opens 60 minutes — that’s being on a 60-minute bus route. You have to plan your life around it, versus 30 or 15 minutes for this,” he added. “And the other really exciting part of this process is that the city of Goshen has committed to adding two new buses of service.”
According to Cox, the initiative is currently in the draft plan, which includes the following:
• A Short-Term Network with changes that are cost-neutral compared to today; and
• An Additional Funding Network that includes 85% more service than today. This network would require new local funding to support all of the proposed improvements.
“We are currently in the final phase, where we actually are in the draft recommendation of what types of changes that could be coming very soon,” Cox said. “And in those changes, in the city of Goshen, we’re proposing both a Short-Term Network, which has no additional funding, but that does include two new buses for Goshen.
“So, that would be us modifying the Red Line slightly so it would now serve Goshen Hospital instead of Greencroft, and then adding two new bus routes,” he added. “One would go from downtown Goshen more toward the east side of Goshen, directly pull through a lot more of Greencroft, and then continue to serve a little bit more of the industrial park. And then we’re also proposing to add another route that will go north and get close to the Oaklawn psychiatric campus. Unfortunately, because their driveway is incredibly narrow and long, we’re still trying to work through how to potentially serve it. We’re hoping that we might be able to work with them, and we’ve had some conversations with them.”
Anyone interested in learning more about the proposed changes, including a deeper dive into the particulars of the proposed Short-Term and Additional Funding networks, can go online to www.connecttransitplan.com, where they can read the Draft Recommendations Report, see scheduled events and sign up for project emails. Questions and comments may also be emailed to connecttransitplan@macog.com.
“This is a draft plan, so we’re collecting input from the community and making sure that we have the best plan possible,” Cox said. “We have a survey currently out on connecttransitplan.com that talks you through all the changes, and that will be available until Feb. 7.”