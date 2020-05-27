GOSHEN — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several changes were made to Election Day voting locations, according to the Elkhart County Election Board.
“Because of the coronavirus situation and the staged opening as declared by Gov. Eric Holcomb, some of our Vote Centers made the decision to not participate as Vote Centers for the 2020 Primary Election,” Elkhart County Clerk Chris Anderson said in a news release. “We have been communicating and working with several location to secure replacement Vote Centers for the Primary.
“We have now secured and confirmed all 29 of the Vote Center locations for the Primary. Five Vote Centers have been relocated temporarily. One Vote Center has been moved to a new location for future Elections. And two locations have been added.”
Following is a list of the 29 vote centers that will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, which is Election Day:
Elkhart County
Bristol United Methodist Church, 201 S. Division St., Bristol
First Baptist Church, 53953 C.R. 17, Bristol
AMBS, Lambright Center, 3003 Benham Ave., Elkhart
Calvary United Methodist Church, 2222 W. Indiana Ave., Elkhart
Jimtown High School, 59021 C.R. 3, Elkhart
Mary Feeser Elementary, 26665 C.R. 4, Elkhart
North Side Gym, 300 Lawrence St., Elkhart
FOP No. 52 Nagy Hall, 1003 Industrial Pkwy., Elkhart
River of Life Community Church, 2626 Prairie St., Elkhart
St. James AME Church, 122 Dr. MLK Jr. Drive, Elkhart
Tolson Center, 1320 Benham Ave., Elkhart
Trinity on Jackson Church, 2715 E. Jackson Blvd., Elkhart
Osolo Township Fire Station, 24936 Buddy St., Elkhart
Granger Community Church, Elkhart Campus, 2701 E. Bristol St., Elkhart
Elkhart County Public Services, 4230 Elkhart Road, Goshen
Sugar Grove Church, 58512 Old C.R. 17, Goshen
Grace Community Church, 20076 C.R. 36, Goshen
Greencroft Community Center (restricted addresses), 1820 Greencroft Blvd., Goshen
Maple City Chapel, 2015 Lincolnway East, Goshen
Pleasant View Church, 58529 C.R. 23, Goshen
Goshen Church of Christ, 61073 Ind. 15, Goshen
Model Elementary School, 412 S. Greene Road, Elkhart
Middlebury Church of the Brethren, 507 Bristol Ave., Middlebury
Millersburg Fire Station, 500 Carriage Lane, Millersburg
First Brethren Church, 1600 N. Main St., Nappanee
New Paris Sunnyside Park Pavilion, 68546 Clinton St., New Paris
Bible Baptist Church, 205 E. Waterford St., Wakarusa
First Presbyterian Church (North 5th Street parking), 215 E. Lincoln Ave., Goshen
Lincoln Center, Health Department Building, 608 Oakland Ave., Elkhart
