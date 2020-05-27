Election 2020.jpg

GOSHEN — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several changes were made to Election Day voting locations, according to the Elkhart County Election Board.

“Because of the coronavirus situation and the staged opening as declared by Gov. Eric Holcomb, some of our Vote Centers made the decision to not participate as Vote Centers for the 2020 Primary Election,” Elkhart County Clerk Chris Anderson said in a news release. “We have been communicating and working with several location to secure replacement Vote Centers for the Primary.

“We have now secured and confirmed all 29 of the Vote Center locations for the Primary. Five Vote Centers have been relocated temporarily. One Vote Center has been moved to a new location for future Elections. And two locations have been added.”

Following is a list of the 29 vote centers that will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, which is Election Day:

Elkhart County

Bristol United Methodist Church, 201 S. Division St., Bristol

First Baptist Church, 53953 C.R. 17, Bristol

AMBS, Lambright Center, 3003 Benham Ave., Elkhart

Calvary United Methodist Church, 2222 W. Indiana Ave., Elkhart

Jimtown High School, 59021 C.R. 3, Elkhart

Mary Feeser Elementary, 26665 C.R. 4, Elkhart

North Side Gym, 300 Lawrence St., Elkhart

FOP No. 52 Nagy Hall, 1003 Industrial Pkwy., Elkhart

River of Life Community Church, 2626 Prairie St., Elkhart

St. James AME Church, 122 Dr. MLK Jr. Drive, Elkhart

Tolson Center, 1320 Benham Ave., Elkhart

Trinity on Jackson Church, 2715 E. Jackson Blvd., Elkhart

Osolo Township Fire Station, 24936 Buddy St., Elkhart

Granger Community Church, Elkhart Campus, 2701 E. Bristol St., Elkhart

Elkhart County Public Services, 4230 Elkhart Road, Goshen

Sugar Grove Church, 58512 Old C.R. 17, Goshen

Grace Community Church, 20076 C.R. 36, Goshen

Greencroft Community Center (restricted addresses), 1820 Greencroft Blvd., Goshen

Maple City Chapel, 2015 Lincolnway East, Goshen

Pleasant View Church, 58529 C.R. 23, Goshen

Goshen Church of Christ, 61073 Ind. 15, Goshen

Model Elementary School, 412 S. Greene Road, Elkhart

Middlebury Church of the Brethren, 507 Bristol Ave., Middlebury

Millersburg Fire Station, 500 Carriage Lane, Millersburg

First Brethren Church, 1600 N. Main St., Nappanee

New Paris Sunnyside Park Pavilion, 68546 Clinton St., New Paris

Bible Baptist Church, 205 E. Waterford St., Wakarusa

First Presbyterian Church (North 5th Street parking), 215 E. Lincoln Ave., Goshen

Lincoln Center, Health Department Building, 608 Oakland Ave., Elkhart

