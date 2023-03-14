GOSHEN — Despite an announcement made last month, Goshen Community Schools Board of Trustees Monday night officially approved the closure of Chandler Elementary School, with intentions to repurpose the building into a manufacturing and trades satellite by next school year.
Members of the public were notified February 22 that administration of Goshen Community Schools had made the decision to close the school and move the students to three adjacent schools while repurposing the building for high school pathways use. Administration determined that because the change would not result in substantial cost to the district, approval by the board wasn’t needed. School board member Ryan Glick questioned the maneuver, though, and the result was the repurposing being brought to the board for approval.
Despite a series of questions presented to administration and his fellow board members, the newest member of the board abstained from the Monday night vote.
Glick apparently wasn’t the only board member with questions about the repurposing of the building, as board members discussed the matter for nearly 20 minutes, questioning GCS Superintendent Steve Hope on a number of topics from associated costs with the transition to staffing concerns and potential course offerings.
Hope told the board that the repurposing simply makes better use of the current space available to the district, with a decrease in elementary students, but an increase in high schoolers interested in manufacturing, trades, and pathway programming. He said the transition would result in an immediate savings of $200,000 for increased efficiency in staffing, and by not having to build a new manufacturing and training facility, the district will save another $4 to $5 million.
He also said that by having more options for students within the city, the district will save as much as $4,000 by retaining some manufacturing students on-site, rather than transporting them to to Elkhart Area Career Center or Pathways at Wawasee. Currently, around 100 students attend the EACC and about 25 attend Pathways.
High schoolers will continue to park at the high school and walk or be bused to Chandler. The parking lot will remain for staff to use, and the playground will remain open for neighborhood use. Students will attend West Goshen, Chamberlain or Parkside. Hope added that should the district see an increase again, Chandler can be easily converted back into an elementary school.
Glick asked about the cost to repurpose Chandler school Hope informed him that while the cost would be minimal, the administration was just beginning the cost analysis, adding it would cost less than construction of a new trades building.
“It’s an investment, I think, into this community and the workforce,” Hope said.
Costs of transportation were also discussed, and Hope added that while the county pathways are beneficial, some students don’t like having to take time out of their school day to be transported. School board secretary Allan Kauffman asked if the building would have room for other pathways such as culinary arts to be added and if that would also help lower transportation costs and Glick asked if it would ease transportation schedules. Both questions were provided favorable responses, and assistant superintendent Alan Metcalfe added that no current Chandler students would end up in walk zones.
Hope also told Glick that there would be no chance of referendum, at least not as a result of a staffing increase to provide programming for the new manufacturing trades building. Council vice president Bradd Weddell acknowledged that the pathways program has not been evaluated well, and told Glick that he believes the district should be investing in trades more heavily. Hope asserted that having six elementary schools instead of seven will result in efficiencies and save money.
The repurposing passed, with four in attendance voting in favor, and Glick abstaining.
MEETING MINUTES
Meeting minutes from an executive session which took place Feb. 6, were not passed during the March 13 meeting. Glick contested the approval of minutes from the executive session, wherein council vice president Weddell told the public that the board members embarked on a training session, discussing how the complexity index is calculated.
Glick remarked that he believes the law says training may take place in the performance of role as public officials and could include things such as how to conduct proper meetings, how to deal with issues of public significance and complaints, but Glick said since the same meeting could be given in a public meeting, it did not require an executive session and furthermore called the presentation board members received lobbying rather than training as a whole.
Kauffman motioned for the approval of minutes to be tabled as he understood that four of the necessary members would not approve it, with board members Mario Garber, Maria Sanchez Schirch, and Board President Roger Nafziger all absent at the time and Glick protesting. Although Weddell indicated the minutes could still be approved with the quorum in place, those in attendance agreed to table the approval regardless.
COMPLAINT
Goshen resident Glenn Null accused board members who attended the Chandler informational meeting last week of exploiting their positional authority. He questioned why four board members were permitted to attend a closed meeting at Chandler Elementary School last week, where Chandler parents received additional information regarding the cause of the school’s closure and rezoned school assignments.
He asserted four of seven members in attendance resulted in a formed quorum, making the meeting, by default, open to the public, yet community members without kids were turned away at the door. Glick confirmed that he wasn’t invited to the meeting in an official capacity, but rather because he wanted to learn more about what was going on.
Kauffman said he had the same idea and didn’t know the other board members would be there. He furthermore stated that he believed if board members happen to attend the same location with no agenda, it’s not a violation. Null said even though board members didn’t violate, they still used their “position of privilege to get into a meeting that was closed to the rest of the public,” as he confirmed by a raise of hands during the meeting that at least half a dozen others in attendance at the school board meeting were also not granted admission to the Chandler informational meeting.
TRUANCY
Among topics receiving edits for the 2023-2024 rulebook, attendance is an issue concerning administration. Truancy reports have historically been referred to the Elkhart County Attendance Program, a now-defunct countywide program.
Goshen continued to use the steps developed by the program alongside the other school districts within the county, acknowledging that support has lacked since the loss of the program. The district added to its rulebook the Indiana State Code, which states that truancy is 10 or more unexcused absences within a school year, while chronic absenteeism is 18 unexcused absences or 10% or more of the year.
It also removed the option for Saturday school and other makeup programs which haven’t been available for several years. The majority of chances went to transportation, though.
STAGGERED OPENINGS
Staggered openings may be coming to Goshen Community Schools next school year. Assistant Superintendent Alan Metcalfe explained, if the proposal is passed, students entering the first year at a new building would begin school Aug. 16, while others would begin Aug. 17. Students entering kindergarten, fifth grade, seventh grade and ninth grade would start a day earlier than their counterparts. The administration hopes the change will allow additional attention, orientation time and navigating the new school environment. Students who, for other reasons are new to a grade level or building, such as transfers, would also be able to begin early.
ALUMNI PLAZA
The upcoming Alumni Plaza was a source of confusion during the board meeting. Glick questioned whether or not donors involved in fundraising efforts would be held liable if they choose to not follow through on their donations.
Hope explained that while the fundraising campaign has raised nearly $1 million, the donors will pay over the course of several years with Goshen Community Schools fronting the initial costs, with donations received through the Goshen Community Schools Foundation, then funneled back into the district. Nafziger told him the system is typical for large donors, and Glick asked about the motivation of donors to continue to provide funds as promised.
Glick went on to motion to amend the memorandum of understanding that would encourage fundraising follow through; however, it died for lack of second. Nafziger explained that, having a positive history with former donors, he’s not concerned about their follow through.