GOSHEN — Parents had mixed reactions when presented with the news on Wednesday that Chandler Elementary School, 419 S. Eighth St., would be closing to become a career and technical education center for the district’s high school students.
“I went to Chandler as a child and my kids were excited to also be going to the same school I did,” said Emily Mooney, a parent of three girls in first and second grade at Chandler. “I’m more upset that (Goshen Community Schools) didn’t bring this up to the community to decide. It was just like an instant change.”
Her daughters, Mooney said, are upset because, as diabetics, two of them have become close to the school’s nurse and other staff.
“We have all become a close-knit family over the years,” she said. “They are upset with this news as they have grown fond of the Chandler staff.”
Mooney said her family is hoping they’re redistricted to Parkside, since the school is just a mile away, and she’s hoping the kids will then be bus riders.
Mooney is also concerned that the situation will only increase problems in the district with overcrowding.
“They just built the intermediate school to deal with overcrowding in the elementary schools and the middle school. We are refacing (crowded) classrooms again if most kids go to Parkside. The school (Chandler) (sits) in a very populated part of town and I feel it is in a great place to relieve Parkside and Chamberlain of overcrowding.”
Mariah Ortiz-Arias, a parent of current and former Chandler students, is choosing to see the positives in the unexpected change.
“I reckon I’ll deal ‘cause this is for their futures and all my kids will be going to Goshen High School,” Ortiz-Arias said. “We’ll be super excited to have a (career) center that’s local. There needs to be more things like this in Goshen for our kids to succeed in life so a (little) change won’t hurt.”
Ortiz-Arias is not without her frustration, though. She moved to the school zone excited to finally be in what she hoped would be a permanent home and school. Her older kids attended Chandler since kindergarten, but her youngest is in first grade. It was easy knowing that, where they lived, the kids would get to school by walking even if she didn’t have a vehicle.
“I was trying to make sure my children had the same friends, same school, not moving here and there, and the transitioning of moving to a totally new school really could have a mental break on some of these children. Like this isn’t fair.”
For her part, Ortiz-Arias said she’s hoping her neighborhood is reassigned to West Goshen Elementary because she already drops her niece off there each morning anyways. She’s more concerned about bus routes.
“They definitely need to work on getting more bus drivers for transportation for these kids,” she said. “I recently just got a car. What about the parents that don’t have a running car? What if my car stops running? I’ll have absolutely no way to get her to school.”
April Taylor, mother of a kindergartner at Chandler, said her child just got used to being in school regularly.
“My son is very ADHD, and his teacher is amazing, and he has learned so much just being there this year,” she said. “I also use the KidsCare that is at that school which allows me to work longer in the afternoon.”
Media and community have continued to question the implications of impending changes since the announcement was made Wednesday night.
Goshen Community Schools Superintendent Steve Hope made a statement:
“When we look at our school district as a whole, we must consider what is best for students; they are the reason we are here. GCS plans to expand career and technical education (CTE) and we cannot do that within our current facilities. It does not make sense to build an additional structure when Chandler can be repurposed to make the entire district more efficient. We can repurpose Chandler for CTE programming, which benefits older students, and we can still provide an excellent education for Chandler students who will become part of Parkside, West Goshen or Chamberlain.
“Our goal is to prepare all students for success upon graduation, whether they intend to go to college or directly into the workforce. With a new CTE center, GCS can prepare students for the many skilled, high-wage jobs available in Elkhart County.”