GOSHEN — Starting next school year, Chandler Elementary School will be changed from its current role into a new one.
The school building, located at 419 S. Eighth St., will be repurposed as a career and technical education center for Goshen High School students, a Goshen Community School news release stated Wednesday.
“Chandler was chosen because it is close to Goshen High School,” the release stated. “Its centralized location to three other elementary schools also offers close proximity for Chandler students to attend school at nearby elementary buildings.”
Administrators and the transportation department will redistrict the elementary schools for the 2023-24 school year. Incoming kindergartners and current K-3 Chandler students will be reassigned to Parkside, Chamberlain or West Goshen, and current fourth-graders will transition to Goshen Intermediate School as fifth-graders. Students who live in the Chandler district will be reassigned, while district transfer students will return to their neighborhood school or may request a transfer.
“This is part of Goshen Community Schools becoming more efficient,” GCS Superintendent Steve Hope said by telephone Wednesday. “We’re just trying to be very good stewards of taxpayer money and cutting costs where we can.”
Hope also said that the decision on the part of GCS is final.
“We did not enter into it lightly, but it is done,” he added.
With respect to the teachers currently at Chandler, and their status going into next year, Hope said that those details are sill being worked out.
“We will make every effort to transfer those teachers to other positions in the district,” he said.
Another factor is recent efforts by the Indiana Legislature and the Indiana Department of Education to “reinvent” the high school experience.
“Skilled workers are needed to replace retirees in the trades, and many of the jobs may be learned in high school through internships, apprenticeships or training,” the release said about the decision to make change. “This includes pathways which lead directly to skilled, high-wage, high-demand careers in the Elkhart County area.”
GCS will host a parent meeting for all Chandler families March 6 at 6 p.m. at the school.
At the meeting, GCS will:
• Provide a map outlining the newly updated elementary districts.
• Provide updated transportation/walk zone information for the 2023-24 school year.
• Introduce the principals from Parkside, Chamberlain and West Goshen.
• Give parents and students a chance to ask questions about the next school year.
Any questions, suggestions or points of affirmation regarding the repurposing of Chandler can be directed to the Administration Center at 574-533-8631 or at GCS_Communications@goshenschools.org.