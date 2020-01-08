Fifth-grade students at Chandler Elementary School in Goshen are taking their education digital.
Students started work Wednesday to record their first podcast titled Words by Design. The podcast is expected to feature students discussing what they are learning not only in school, but outside the classroom as well.
Andrew Kauffman, new technology instructional coach for the school, explained the podcasts are being produced to share the thoughts, stories and ideas of the young students.
“Our show is built around the ideas of students from one elementary school, looking to share our voices with the world,” he said.
Kauffman expects the first episode to be available online next week. Podcasts can be found at https://anchor.fm/andrew-kauffman7
