GOSHEN — Only one bid was presented to the Goshen School Board of Trustees on Monday night for their planned renovation work at Chamberlain Elementary School.
“It’s stuff that needs to be done and it’s not going to get any cheaper,” said GCS’ Assistant Superintendent Barry Younghans. “If we don’t get it bid and we don’t get the work done we won’t get it done any time soon.”
Younghans presented the bid at the Monday night board meeting, and it came to nearly $200,000 over expectation, presumably due to rising costs of labor, transportation, and products.
He went on to explain that businesses are apprehensive to take on projects related to schools, that have to be bid on so far ahead of time for planning purposes.
“We bid another project out and we got three bids and that’s not a ton of bids but it’s also a unique time in the economic environment,” he continued. “People are not willing to take jobs that they’re not sure they’re going to make money on. They’re not sure what fuel costs and products are even going to be available. For example we have some things we would like to do in the summer of ‘23 that if we were actually trying to be efficient we would take out to bid this summer because people need to plan that far ahead for product delivery but people won’t bid that far ahead because they don’t know what the environment is going to hold in terms of cost.”
Barton-Coe-Vilamaa Architects of Fort Wayne and Brown & Brown General Contractors of Wakarusa submitted the bid for $1.273 million for the basic renovation project, which would include primarily renovation of the main office, ADA-compliant entry, patching, painting and carpeting all classrooms and corridors and installing new lighting throughout the building. Additional options brought the total to $1.411 million to include acoustic paneling for the gymnasium and halls near both locations and renovation of bathrooms on the main floor, which are very old and outdated.
“There’s literally no soft spaces in the cafeteria or the gym and so once that noise is in there it just reverberates and its unbelievably loud and the acoustic panels help dim the sound,” Younghans said.
Both locations do have a few very small panels, but not enough to make an impact. They are also old and outdated and mismatched.
Now that the contractor has been approved, they can begin collecting supplies as soon as possible so the renovation project can begin at the end of the school year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.