GOSHEN — Plans for a variety of upgrades at Chamberlain Elementary School moved forward Monday during a meeting of the Goshen school board.
At the meeting, board members voted unanimously to authorize the issuance of a Notice to Bidders, which will be provided to construction firms interested in contracting with the school corporation for the work.
According to Steven Hope, superintendent of Goshen Community Schools, the planned upgrades include patching, painting and carpeting all of the school’s classrooms and corridors and installing new LED lighting throughout the building.
Also planned is a major remodel of the school’s main office, which Hope described as currently unwelcoming and difficult to navigate.
In addition, the project also calls for the installation of new lighting in the school cafeteria and gym, and construction of a larger and ADA-compliant entryway off of North Fifth Street, according to the project plan.
“So, we’re asking for your vote tonight on just moving the Chamberlain bids forward,” Hope said of Monday’s request. “Our next step is to advertise those bids.”
PROJECT TIMELINE
Per the Notice to Bidders, interested construction firms will have until 1 p.m. March 9 to submit their bids to the Goshen Community Schools Administration Building, 613 E. Purl St. Bid packages submitted after that deadline will not be opened.
Once all bids have been submitted, the bids will be evaluated and a contract awarded during the board’s upcoming March 14 meeting.
Construction is then slated to begin in the summer, with the plan being to have all construction wrapped up by the end of December.
Given that timeline, Hope noted that while there will still be some construction work going on when students return to school following summer break, all of the classroom work should be completed, and thus no interruptions to classrooms and teaching are anticipated.
OTHER ACTION
In other action, board members:
• Learned that Barry Younghans has announced he will be retiring after 29 years of service to GCS effective June 30. Younghans recently stepped away from his duties as longtime principal of Goshen High School to become the district’s new assistant superintendent of operations on Jan. 1. He had been serving as the high school’s principal since 2012.
• Learned that GHS Athletic Director Larry Kissinger is retiring after 21 years of service to the school corporation effective Feb. 14.
• Learned that Betty “Betts” McFarren, principal of Parkside Elementary School, will be retiring after 36 years of service to GCS effective June 14.
• Learned that Janell Maust, physical education teacher and interventionist at Chamberlain Elementary, will be retiring at the end of the 2021-22 school year after 30 years of service.
