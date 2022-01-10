GOSHEN — Goshen school board members Monday got their first look at a number of planned improvements and upgrades currently being proposed for Chamberlain Elementary School.
According to Steven Hope, superintendent of Goshen Community Schools, the plans include patching, painting and carpeting all of the school’s classrooms and corridors and installing new LED lighting throughout the building.
“This will give the whole school a much brighter look than it has now,” Hope said of the project.
Also planned is a major remodel of the school’s main office, which Hope described as currently unwelcoming and difficult to navigate.
“So, a remodeling of the main office, which is currently, I would say, a labyrinth of different counters and desks, etc.,” Hope said. “It’s hard to get in and out of, and it’s not the most welcoming office of all of our schools.”
Hope noted that once completed, the new main office will be bright, open, welcoming, and “it just really changes the whole dynamic of the office space.”
In addition, the project also calls for the installation of new lighting in the school cafeteria and gym, and construction of a larger and ADA-compliant entryway off of North Fifth Street, Hope explained.
“Currently we only have an ADA-accessible entryway off of Middlebury Street,” Hope said. “This will give us an ADA-compliant entryway to the front of the building, which is close to all of the places that a parent or student might have to access: the nurse’s office; the main office; the elevator, etc. It will just be much more convenient.”
As for the school’s facade, Hope noted that there are currently no plans to change the facade, as he feels it is important to maintain the historic nature of the building, though he is open to hearing the community's opinion.
“I just feel like Chamberlain is one of our most beautiful schools. It’s such a stately school, up on the hill,” Hope said. “I love the facade. It’s a beautifully designed building, and I think to change that facade would be a shame. But we want to ask the Chamberlain community how they feel about it.”
PROJECT TIMELINE
To get the project started, Hope said he first plans to host a neighborhood meeting with parents and community members on Feb. 1.
During that meeting, attendees will be provided with information about the planned improvements and have the opportunity to provide input and suggestions regarding the project, Hope explained.
“Upon final review of drawings in February, we’ll advertise for bids in February,” Hope said of the project timeline. “We will take action at that February board meeting, award bids at the March board meeting, and then begin construction this summer, and have that construction wrapped up then by December.
“So, at the start of school, there will still be some going on, but the classrooms will be ready by that time,” he added. “So, no interruptions to classrooms and teaching and learning for that school.”
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Voted to elect Bradd Weddell as the board’s president for 2022
• Voted to elect Mario Garber as the board’s vice president for 2022
• Voted to elect Roger Nafziger as the board’s secretary for 2022
• Voted to appoint GCS Chief Financial Officer Bob Evans as the corporation treasurer for 2022
• Voted to appoint Bill Davis of the Goshen-based law firm Davis & Roose as the school attorney for 2022
