GOSHEN — Chamberlain Elementary School was recognized Friday for achieving an educational milestone, when they were honored with the Excellence in Academic Gains Award.
The award, given by the Indiana Department of Education, was accompanied by a grant for the school worth $71,775. Recognition took place during the second Annual Indiana Educational Excellence Awards Gala, an event dedicated to celebrating Indiana's outstanding educational institutions and educators.
Chamberlain Principal Todd Williams, Assistant Superintendent Tracey Noe, along with a group of teachers including Shannon Smith, Amber Gensinger, Angela Edwards and Rob Teall, received the award.
According to the IDOE, “This award recognizes individual schools that have made the most progress in improving achievement for all students. One or more of the following must be demonstrated by the award recipients: increased academic achievement for students as indicated by ILEARN English/language arts/Mathematics assessment results, prioritization of initiatives focused on accelerating learning and implementation of progress monitoring and evidenced-based practices for students in need of extra support."
“The teachers and staff of Chamberlain Elementary have devoted significant effort over the past few years to elevate the quality of education students receive," Principal Todd Williams said. "Through weekly professional development in The Science of Reading, the adoption of Chamberlain’s Habits of Scholarship, and our entire school community’s unwavering commitment to do 'Whatever it Takes' to ensure our students’ success, we have truly transformed our educational environment. “
Chamberlain was one of three Indiana schools to be awarded the Excellence in Academic Gains award, which was part of a larger $5 million grant distribution on Friday evening.
“The heart of the Educational Excellence Awards Gala is focused on the impact of our educators and schools," said Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. "We know that we have continuous improvements to make for our students ... and we also know that we have shining examples of success existing across our state.”