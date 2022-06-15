MIDDLEBURY — Tuesday did not start out as planned for Middlebury Chamber of Commerce’s Sheri Howland, executive director, and Carmen Carpenter, community outreach coordinator. Several Middlebury residents and businesses were without power for a good portion of the morning.
Two of those businesses, Das Dutchman Essenhaus and Northridge High School, were to be the caterer and the venue for the Middlebury Chambers 19th annual Member Dinner and Business Expo to be held at 5:30 that evening. With a lot of prayers and a little help from NIPSCO, the power was restored, and the evening continued without a hitch.
Caribbean Auto Spa, Firefly-Home Health Care, 1st Source Bank, Greencroft-Middlebury, Hummel Financial, Lake City Bank, McCarthy Insurance Group, inMiddlebury Magazine, Middlebury Chamber of Commerce, Middlebury Public Library, Nuway Construction, Ryan’s Place, Skinny Guy Campers, and Stable Grounds, were the Business Expo Merchants that were set up and ready to greet the attendees with information and products representing their industry.
After dinner, Jim Neff, president of the Board of Directors of the Chamber, introduced elected officials and special guests.
Carmen Carpenter presented the Volunteer of the Year Award for 2021 to Rich Utley. Utley has served for more than 40 years on the Summer Festival Committee.
Two businesses were presented with the 2021 Beautification Award: Boys & Girls Club –Middlebury and 1st Source Bank. Both of these businesses were recognized for their reflection of pride of ownership and commitment to the beautification of the Town.
Middlebury Town Manager Mary Cripe gave the annual “State of the Town” address.
Cripe acknowledged the retirement of two longtime employees of the town — Kristi Edlund, served 45 years at Town Hall, and Kevin Miller, marshal, served 26 years with the Middlebury Police Department. She thanked them for their service and dedication to the community and wished them well in their retirement
Cripe presented the successes that the town has shared within the last year:
• The renovation of the Middlebury Township Fire Station;
• The reconstruction of Brown Street, Bristol Avenue and Warren Street;
• The new parking lot next to the U.S. Post Office;
• The Krider rest area on the east side of the Pumpkinvine Nature Trial;
• The infrastructure project — installing a new lift station, sanitary sewer and water main along C.R. 35, Staci Lane and Claire Lane;
• The annexation of Westlake Estates Subdivision, and several new things that are anticipated in the upcoming year(s) 2022-2027;
• Southwest Quadrant Infrastructure Project;
• Community Crossings Matching Grant to pave streets, including
— York Drive reconstruction from Ind. 13 to C.R. 12
— Ind. 13 lane reconfiguration at Warren Street
— C.R. 37, C.R. 20, and Ind. 13 utility extensions
— U.S. 20 Reconstruction from Ind. 15 to C.R. 35
— U.S. 20 reconstruction from Ind. 13 East to Elkhart County Line
The Town of Middlebury has received over $10.8 million in grant funding to cover several of these projects.
As she started to close her address, Cripe presented and answered the top three questions that she is asked most often.
#3) Is there a residential development proposed to go in in Middlebury? Yes
#2) When will Taco Bell be open for Business? Hoping soon, but no definite date as of yet.
And #1) When will the burned-down church and residence be cleaned up next to Memorial Park? The Town is working with Elkhart County Building Department, through the proper processes to clean this up, she said. She hopes that it will be complete in late 2022/early 2023.
Alan Steele, regional director of the North Central Indiana Small Business Development Center, gave an overview of the services and opportunities that the Development Center has to offer anyone that is contemplating starting a small business or retiring from one. The SBDC has partnered with the Middlebury Chamber to offer guidance, classes and one on one assistance to those interested.