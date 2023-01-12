NAPPANEE — Nominations are being accepted for the Nappanee Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Appreciation and Awards Dinner.

Awards will be presented in the following categories: Citizen of the Year, Educator of the Year, (3) Excellence in Business Awards, a news release stated.

The deadline for nominations is Feb. 3. Nomination should faxed to 574-773-4691, mailed to 302 W. Market St., Nappanee, IN 46550, e-mailed to jeff@nappaneechamber.com with a 500 words-or-less letter detailing why a given nominee should receive which award.

The dinner will take place March 27 at Sammlung Platz, 758 N. Tomahawk Trail. Registration begins at 5:15 p.m. Social time begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m.

The Citizen of the Year award will be awarded using the following criteria:

  • Must be civic minded and dedicated to church, club or community service
  • Have good moral character
  • Own a business or reside in Nappanee
  • Have made a significant contribution to Nappanee through his or her work in business, government, service club or volunteer organization
  • Does not have to be a member of the Chamber of Commerce

The Educator of the Year is based on the following criteria:

  • Dedication to the profession of education
  • High academic and moral standards for self and community
  • Motivator of self, colleagues, students and community
  • Inspired initiator of programs and projects of education
  • A team builder cooperating with community, educational system and citizens to insure excellence and productivity
  • Resides or teaches in the WaNee area
  • Nominations from students are encouraged

Excellence in Business awards are based on the following criteria:

  • Must be a member of the Nappanee Area Chamber of Commerce
  • Have significantly impacted the community through growth of their respective business
  • Have contributed to the community above and beyond most normal expectations
  • Have partnered with the city, schools or service organizations to help promote a particular project or event for Nappanee
  • Have a track record of commitment to Nappanee

