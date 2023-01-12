NAPPANEE — Nominations are being accepted for the Nappanee Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Appreciation and Awards Dinner.
Awards will be presented in the following categories: Citizen of the Year, Educator of the Year, (3) Excellence in Business Awards, a news release stated.
The deadline for nominations is Feb. 3. Nomination should faxed to 574-773-4691, mailed to 302 W. Market St., Nappanee, IN 46550, e-mailed to jeff@nappaneechamber.com with a 500 words-or-less letter detailing why a given nominee should receive which award.
The dinner will take place March 27 at Sammlung Platz, 758 N. Tomahawk Trail. Registration begins at 5:15 p.m. Social time begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m.
The Citizen of the Year award will be awarded using the following criteria:
- Must be civic minded and dedicated to church, club or community service
- Have good moral character
- Own a business or reside in Nappanee
- Have made a significant contribution to Nappanee through his or her work in business, government, service club or volunteer organization
- Does not have to be a member of the Chamber of Commerce
The Educator of the Year is based on the following criteria:
- Dedication to the profession of education
- High academic and moral standards for self and community
- Motivator of self, colleagues, students and community
- Inspired initiator of programs and projects of education
- A team builder cooperating with community, educational system and citizens to insure excellence and productivity
- Resides or teaches in the WaNee area
- Nominations from students are encouraged
Excellence in Business awards are based on the following criteria:
- Must be a member of the Nappanee Area Chamber of Commerce
- Have significantly impacted the community through growth of their respective business
- Have contributed to the community above and beyond most normal expectations
- Have partnered with the city, schools or service organizations to help promote a particular project or event for Nappanee
- Have a track record of commitment to Nappanee